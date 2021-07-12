Cancel
Union County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 515 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Des Moines to near Grenville, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Grenville. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 390 and 405. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

