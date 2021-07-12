Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SUWANNEE AND CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT * At 715 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Live Oak, moving north at 10 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Live Oak, Jasper, Suwannee Springs, Suwannee River State Park, Dowling Park and Newburn.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, FL
City
Suwannee, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Live Oak, FL
City
Dowling Park, FL
County
Hamilton County, FL
County
Suwannee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Nws Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Republican governors revolt against CDC mask guidance

Republican governors are rejecting new mask recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Tuesday, casting the health guidance as a step back amid a push to vaccinate millions of Americans that is already struggling in their states. In statements and public comments, governors said their states would not...
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy