Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Red Hill, or 19 miles east of Springerville, moving southwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Catron County. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 0 and 10.