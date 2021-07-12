Cancel
10 Surprising Self-Care Tips That You Should Bookmark

By Sarah Weldon
Cosmopolitan
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, hello! I'm here to tell you that Instagram's version of "self-care" (aka bubble baths, face masks, daily meditation, massage guns, etc., etc.) is not the only way to recharge your body and mind. Shocking, I know. Yes, of course, all of those things are absolutely lovely and if they...

Healthsoutheastoutlook.org

The importance of self-care

Self-care has become a buzzword the last couple of years. With people feeling overwhelmed because of the pandemic and the pressures of life weighing them down, they have looked for relief, rest and restoration in the middle of exhaustion. As Christians, we must consider what we should do with the topic of self-care.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

10 Self-Help Tips for Depression

When depression makes you feel tired and flat, trying a few simple self-help methods can lighten the load. Sadness, a lack of energy and motivation, little interest in the things you used to enjoy — all of these symptoms of depression can make it difficult to care for yourself on a daily basis.
HealthForbes

Self-Care Rhythms For Executives

Partner & Co-Founder at Kuroshio Consulting, advising clients across North America on strategy, transformations, and leadership. Triaging at work to best maneuver the impacts of Covid-19 became part of the job for most of us in 2020 and through 2021, as we worried about how to manage customer concerns, employee health and supply chain uncertainties. But the “I’ll sleep when this is over” mentality can’t and shouldn’t be sustained for long periods of time — it should be in your arsenal for use only in emergency situations. When long-term triaging becomes the norm, self-care has to become part of your job as an executive; this includes not only your physical and emotional health, but also how you spend your time and resources.
Skin CareStandard Banner

Surprising summer skin care tips from a Hollywood dermatologist

(BPT) - Long, sunny days followed by warm, star-studded evenings are just a few reasons why summer is such a beloved season. While each day is full of possibilities ranging from relaxation to adventure and everything in between, it also presents numerous challenges for your skin. Fortunately, there are a few tips and tricks dermatologists use to keep skin looking fabulous throughout the hottest months of the year.
Healthreikirays.com

8 Self-Care Tips to Stay Energized During World Crisis

We are going through challenging times – the news has been tenuous and overwhelming. How do we keep shining while continuously illuminate and help heal the ills of the world? As energy workers and likely empaths, we feel the suffering and pain around us. We have been blessed with the loving energy of Reiki, and we give treatments, on and off the clock, paid and unpaid.
YogaMassage Mag.com

This Self-Care Technique from Ayurveda Will Rejuvenate You

Ayurveda is a practical and logical approach to living in harmony with the elements of nature. This knowledge and practice can be a wonderful tool to assist us with our self-care. The job of a massage therapist is not always easy. It requires a great deal of physical and emotional...
Public HealthMedical News Today

5 top tips for self-care in a pandemic-exhausted world

As the pandemic continues for a second year, some countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, have partially eased their restrictions in a bid to give the local economy and citizen morale a boost. Other countries, however, such as Australia and Singapore, are reinstating local lockdowns or...
Lifestylefitnessista.com

Self care and staying present

This post is sponsored by my friends at MitoQ, a supplement that I’ve used and loved for over a year now. To check it out, head to their website here. Anyone else feel like things are moving at super speed right now??. As life begins to resume a more normal...
Women's HealthPosted by
Forbes

10 Self-Care Tips For Burnt Out Working Moms

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to roll along into its second year, a whopping 93% of working mothers report feeling burnt out – if not completely flamed out. Fortunately, motherhood coach, maternal mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author of Motherhood - The Unspoken Ivana Poku is here to help.
HealthThe New Yorker

Self-Care Conundrums

“Self-care” matters so much. In fact, it’s the most important thing, and you should feel really bad about yourself when you don’t prioritize it. But what to do when your various self-care objectives collide? Consider the following puzzling situations. You can either leave the party at ten, so that you...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

A Sarasota Cardiologist Shares Her Self-Care Tips

Emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic has left many of us feeling stressed and lowered our standards for what healthy living looks like. Over the past 15 months, we've spent more time indoors and sedentary—and, let's face it, when we're bored or stressed, our lifestyle choices can become less than healthy. Reconnecting with our health can be a challenge. And that's where Dr. Chippy Ajithan, a mindfulness expert who is also a cardiologist, comes in.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Natural Remedies for Dealing with Stress and Anxiety

Feeling overwhelmed? You can try these natural remedies at home to relieve uneasiness and promote your mental health. We know what it feels like to have stress build up, slowly creeping in or hitting us all at once. Even the happiest, most emotionally stable person is bound to experience feelings of stress and anxiety.
Meditationtheeverygirl.com

7 Easy Hacks to De-Stress Throughout the Work Day

With enduring packed work weeks, finding time to be social, caring for our bodies, and making room for rest, staying on top of it all can be a full-time job. Between the demands of careers and our lives outside of them, we’ll admit: We’re freakin’ stressed. While stress is an inevitable part of life, managing stress is key in keeping us healthy and ready to take on new challenges.
Posted by
Vanessa Torre

The Difference Between Isolation and Self Care.

Introverted behavior isn't bad and it's perfectly healthy. If roads were paved with good intentions, I have a friend who is driving a pretty big steamroller. She has a big heart and cares about me. She’s also a major extrovert. She hums along at about an 11 on the dial. All the time.
Beauty & Fashionhealthbuddymelissa.coach

self care saturday: Massage

Hello, and Happy Saturday! I am still waiting on my Covid test results so I can come out of quarantine. If you are not on my Mailchimp mailing list, join below, then you don’t know that I was exposed to Covid at work. Even though I am vaccinated, and was wearing my mask, I did get symptoms 6 days after direct exposure. So, I have been tested 3 times now, twice with the rapid test, and yesterday with the PCR test. If this does turn out to be a breakthrough infection than it is very important for the health department to know about it. I was fully vaccinated as of March 10th. That is the two weeks post second dose. That is only four months ago, and my immunity should not have started to drop off already. I was actually quite ill for about 36 hours. So, now I wait. I really hate waiting and being in quarantine isn’t a whole lot of fun either. This post may contain affiliate links.
Healthtucsonlocalmedia.com

Health & Wellness: Gelastolalia - a must for good health!

Gelasto…what?? This hard-to-say word defines a wonderful condition known as humor, taking yourself lightly and laughter. Laughter is a valuable part of life and enriches us in many healthful ways. Humor, joy and laughter have been acknowledged since ancient times. In the Old Testament, Proverbs 17:22 states “a joyful heart is the health of the body but a depressed spirit dries up the bones.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

