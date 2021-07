The Baltimore Orioles had one goal going into the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft: get the best players available. Three days later, they feel they have done just that. With 21 picks in the First-Year Player Draft, the Orioles selected nine right-handed pitchers, six outfielders, four infielders, and two catchers. Their 2021 draft class is comprised of 20 college athletes and one high school student. Four of the 21 selections were ranked in the top 250 draft prospects by MLB.com.