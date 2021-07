As our season opponent previews continue, we now turn our eyes to the arch rivals of the New Orleans Saints in the Atlanta Falcons. The two-game series is perhaps the most anticipated matchup for Saints fans, however, the same is likely not the case for Falcons supporters. Playing Atlanta conjures visions of their historic 28-3 Super Bowl collapse, Matt Ryan throwing interceptions to nose tackles on Thanksgiving Day, and of course, blocked punts memorialized by landmark bronze statues. Playing the Falcons is always fun, despite an entire week of hate dedicated to it each time the Saints draw them on the schedule.