ODF Northeast Oregon District Implements Additional Restrictions for Industrial Operations

LA GRANDE – (Release from ODF) Wildfire risk is rising rapidly due to a combination of extreme heat and prolonged drought to reduce the risk, additional restrictions for industrial forest operations in Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast Oregon will be in effect at 12:01 a.m. July 14th, 2021. These restrictions are intended to decrease potential fire eruptions resulting from logging and other forest operations. With tinder-dry forest fuels, it increases the chance of a spark or cinder igniting a wildland fire. The Industrial restriction for operations affects private, state, county, municipal, and tribal lands in seven counties: Union, Baker, Wallowa, Umatilla, and small portions of Malheur, Grant, and Morrow Counties. Remember, “Only you can prevent wildfires!” We ask everyone to be extremely careful and be vigilant with other ignition sources.REQUIRED SHUT DOWN: Except at landings, the use of mechanized harvesters with a high-speed saw, chainsaws, tracked felling or skidding equipment, slash busting equipment, and cable yarding systems are prohibited between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. local time.The requirements listed above are in addition to the normal fire season requirements as listed in “A Guide to Legal Requirements for Preventing and Controlling Fires in Operations on and Near Forestland in Oregon”, such as spark arresters, water supply, tools, fire extinguishers, and watchman service.Operators should refer to http://www.oregon.gov/…/fire-season-requirements-for… for information specific to industrial operations during fire season or call their local ODF Office.The Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests, as well as the BLM, are currently under public use restrictions. Current fire restrictions for forestlands in Northeast Oregon can be found at www.bmidc.org. The Northeast Oregon Fire Prevention line is (541) 975-3027.http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com/ is your spot for current fire information in the Blue Mountains. Find us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/oregondeptofforestryNEO/To report a fire, call Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch at (541)963-7171 or dial 9-1-1.