Daily Debate: Will the Main Villain in Breath of the Wild’s Sequel Be Fully Voiced?
In Breath of the Wild, Nintendo took a risk by adding voice acting to key cutscenes and characters. This was a huge change for the Zelda series as most other games only included small voice clips like laughter or exclamations. This decision was fairly divisive, with some fans enjoying the voice acting (in a variety of languages) while others did not enjoy or agree with the direction it took.www.zeldadungeon.net
Comments / 0