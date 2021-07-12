HeadsUp: Scheduled work on motorized trail to impact Moon Lake area

My most acute sense out on the trail? So glad you asked. Listen up: It’s got to be hearing. The acoustics of a run or hike contribute much to my enjoyment — the cawing of a crow, the rustle of a darting Abert’s squirrel, the satisfying crunch of my footfalls on a needle-cushioned path. Likewise, few things can spoil an outing like the rumbling of big rigs on the interstate or the rev of off-road vehicles dopplering off the pines.