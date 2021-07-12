Cancel
#HeadsUp: Scheduled work on motorized trail to impact Moon Lake area

county10.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service. (Shoshone National Forest, WY) — As part of a large trail project, the Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest shared today, July 12th, that they will be using explosives to remove large boulders on Motorized Trail 14 (MT 14) beginning Wednesday, July 21st. The blasting portion of the work is expected to conclude on Saturday, July 24th.

