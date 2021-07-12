Monday Evening Weather Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A washout, no. Some rain, well kind of. We could see some scattered showers throughout the Ohio Valley later this afternoon and evening ahead of the main weather maker that is expected to cross over on Thursday. In terms of overall weather, another day where the heat is on for the Ohio Valley. Dry conditions are likely as we begin the morning and head through lunchtime. Current temps this morning range in the mid to upper 60s for most. We could start to see a few clouds in the area through the mid morning hours and into lunchtime. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s for our afternoon high. Muggy levels will also start to climb back towards the uncomfortable category. As we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours, there is a stray chance for some showers to pop-up. Some areas will remain dry, whereas others could see some much needed rain. Shower activity should start to wrap up as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front that will swing through tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s.