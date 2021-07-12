Cancel
Bryan, TX

Local, state and federal officials respond to Texas Democrats' decision to leave the state

KAGS
KAGS
 15 days ago
BRYAN, Texas — Texas Democrats are leaving Texas in an effort to stop republican backed voting restrictions. At least 58 democratic members of the state house of representatives are expected to leave Austin today for Washington, D.C. in an effort to block the measures from advancing.

The lawmakers are risking arrest in leaving. Under the Texas constitution, the legislature requires a quorum of two-thirds of lawmakers to be present to conduct state business in either chamber. Absent lawmakers can be legally compelled to return to the capitol.

“I was elected to come over here and represent the people of house district 14 in the legislature and I’m here. I drove over here to do that, and I think it's the responsibility of every elected official to perform their job” said House District 14 Representative John Raney

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Texas democratic legislators who are walking out of the capitol in an attempt to prevent votes on Republican-sponsored election bills.

“I met with them when many of them traveled to Washington, D.C. We sat down and had an extensive conversation in the Roosevelt room in the white house," Harris said. "I applaud them standing for the rights of all American's, and all Texans to express their voice through their vote, unencumbered.”

Yesterday, republican lawmakers advanced a pair of voting measures, house bill 3 and senate bill 1. If passed both would add new identification requirements for mail voting, ban some early voting options and create new criminal penalties for breaking the election code... While empowering partisan poll watchers.

To block the pending legislation Democratic lawmakers would have to remain away through the end of the special session, which can last up to 30 days under the state's constitution.

The current special session began on July 8th.

“It appears to me, more of a publicity stunt than doing their job," Raney said.

Texas house democrats already staged one successful walkout to defeat election legislation favored by republican Governor Greg Abbott, but Abbott called a special session to pass the bills, leading to today's action.

All this as President Biden plans a speech tomorrow in Philadelphia promoting a federal voting rights bill.

KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

