First-Time Candidate Jodi Merriday Outraises Opponents; Atlanta Native Has Most Cash on Hand of All At-Large City Council Candidates

Telegraph
 15 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Community leader Jodi Merriday, in her first run for public office, raised more than $100,000 before the June 30 campaign financial disclosure deadline. The candidate for the Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-Large seat vacated by Andre Dickens to run for mayor, has more cash on hand than any Post At-Large City Council candidate – including incumbents.

