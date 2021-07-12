Metadata.io Named Leader in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report for Account-Based Advertising

Dedicated Operations Analyst Increases Trailer Management ROI by 200%. Spireon, the Vehicle Intelligence Company, now offers a Managed Services solution to help customers further extend the value of Spireon’s FleetLocate by optimizing trailer management. Pilot customers of the new offering experienced a return on investment of more than 200% on average in the first year. Recognizing the human touch is required to take full advantage of the benefits of trailer management systems, Spireon acts as a personal trailer management consultant, allowing carriers to spend more time managing their customers, drivers and trucks while Spireon handles their trailer management and drives the ROI. Spireon’s operations analysts assume responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need for a range of data related administrative tasks, reports and analyses to improve business operations and lower expenses.