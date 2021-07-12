Warrant Out for Kyle Massey’s Arrest After He Skips Arraignment

A judge in Washington state has issued a warrant for Kyle Massey’s arrest after the former Disney star failed to appear at his arraignment Monday morning. Massey’s arraignment had been rescheduled for Monday after he missed the original hearing back in June. After he was a no show yet again, the judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest. From December 2018 to January 2019, Massey allegedly sent sexual photos to a minor, according to prosecutors. He has denied the allegations. Lee Hutton, Massey’s attorney, told TMZ the actor’s legal team has called the King County DA’s office several times without receiving a response and alleged that Massey has not been served. But a representative for the DA’s office pushed back on those claims, telling the website that not only has the actor’s attorney not been in contact with the office but that neither the actor “nor any representatives of him have filed anything in the Court docket.”