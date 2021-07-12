Meridian Clinical Research Acquires Sterling Research Group of Cincinnati, Ohio

The Neuroscience Department at Carthage College is seeking a Research Assistant to work in the NIH-funded program of Dr. Steve Henle. the Research Assistant will have the opportunity to work in nearly all facets of Dr. Henle’s research program. The successful applicant will provide research support and help coordinate daily operations for a series of projects. Dr. Henle’s research focuses on understanding the role of the hippo signaling pathway and the cytoskeleton in eye development, degeneration, and regeneration using the zebrafish model system. The critical work of this position is to provide research assistance, including: collecting, organizing and analyzing data breeding, genotyping, and developing new zebrafish lines, as well as basic operations for Dr. Henle’s research related to his NIH grant. In the future, a very successful research assistant may move on to additional roles that include scientific writing and independent project planning. Priorities will be determined by a combination of deadlines, PI needs, and project needs. The research assistant will interact regularly with the project team members, including Dr. Henle and undergraduate students, to review outcomes and milestones related to the project.