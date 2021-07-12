Best Friends 5-Ever: A Teenager Talks About Lasting Friendship

Joshua and Ethan have been BFFs for life...well, actually since middle school. Ethan came into the studio to help his friend tell this Dayton Youth Radio Story. Hello, my name is Joshua Zimmerman. I live in Kettering, Ohio, with my mom, Tiffany, my dad, Scott, my brother Andrew, who was 15, and my sister Sarah, who is 19. One of my hobbies is playing Halo. It's a multiplayer science fiction video game for the Xbox 360. Halo was popular back in the day. I was so good at playing Halo that I was beating people that were playing professionally. But then I had to stop. I was getting bad grades in school.