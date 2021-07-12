Education Briefly

Shutterstock

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: A LaVenture Middle School paraeducator has been named the classified employee of the year for the region served by Northwest Educational Service District 189.

Tammy Oommen has worked in education for 27 years, according to Northwest Educational Service District 189, which serves school districts in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

As a paraeducator, she promotes cultural diversity within the student body and is an active community member outside of the classroom as well, serving as co-president of the classified employees union and volunteering at a local theater for young adults and the local food bank, the release states.

“(Oommen) has been serving LaVenture students for over 20 years — with kindness, wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love. She is the best of the best,” LaVenture Middle School Principal Dave Riddle said in the news release.

Oommen, as well as the classified employees of the year from each of the other regional ESDs, will now be in the running for the honor of being selected state school classified employee of the year, which is sponsored by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE REGISTRATION UNDERWAY: Skagit Valley College is taking registration for fall quarter.

Fall classes begin on Sept. 21.

To have questions answered, chat with a college staffer at skagit.edu/uchat.

For information, go to skagit.edu/summerfall.

CASCADES JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT: The Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is accepting applications.

Cascades Job Corps Center is a tuition-free career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.

To qualify, applicants must be between ages 16 and 24, meet income requirements or receive government assistance and have educational barriers.

Specifically, the Cascades Job Corps Center offers certificates in information technology (IT), office administration, health care, security and protective services, and culinary arts.

Visit cascades.jobcorps.gov or reach out to local admissions counselor Morgan DeYoung at DeYoung.Morgan@jobcorps.org or 360-399-6105.