Milpitas, CA

cPacket Networks to move headquarters from San Jose to Milpitas

By Eric Shapiro
milpitasbeat.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPacket Networks today announced rapid growth across personnel, products, and revenue, with expectations for continued expansion in the future…. The company, which described itself in a press release as “a leading provider of intelligent observability for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud networks,” will be setting up its new and expanded corporate headquarters at Milpitas’ McCarthy Ranch. In the meantime, the company has also doubled its existing presence near Portland’s Pearl District.

milpitasbeat.com

