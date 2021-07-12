Cancel
Public Health

CDC says promoting COVID vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning

By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 229 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on July 12. Close to 495,000 positive cases have been reported in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic. Health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that vaccination...

Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Public HealthForbes

These States Have Banned Schools From Requiring Covid Vaccination And Masks

At least eight states have passed laws barring schools from requiring vaccination for Covid-19 while eight have blocked them from requiring mask wearing, however with the delta variant fueling a rise in Covid-19 cases in most states, a few localities have reintroduced universal mask mandates and some medical authorities are urging the Centers for Disease Control to revise its guidance.
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Worth Risk, CDC Says

Taking the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has come under scrutiny for possible links to heart and neurological conditions, is worth any potential risks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Dr. Hannah Rosenbaum, a CDC researcher, told the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Thursday that the...
Public HealthStatesboro Herald

CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students in schools

NEW YORK — Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as...
PharmaceuticalsCapital Journal

CDC data shows COVID vaccine safe during pregnancy

Federal vaccine monitoring systems have identified no safety concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant people. Preliminary Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that miscarriage is not more frequent than expected in vaccinated people. Online posts, however, falsely contend that such data, as reported in a CDC publication, show an 82% miscarriage rate.
Public Health953wiki.com

Guidance for K-12 School Operations for In-Person Learning

Cabinet For Health and Family Services Announced School Requirements. Schools are an essential part of community infrastructure and the return to in-person instruction for K-12 students is a priority. The purpose of this document is to provide information on prevention strategies that help protect students, teachers, and staff and slow the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools based on updated CDC guidelines (7/9/2021). This guidance emphasizes the implementation of layered prevention strategies to protect individuals who are not fully vaccinated and is intended to help school administrators and local health officials select appropriate, layered prevention strategies in their communities. Prevention strategies SARS-CoV-2 transmission in K-12 schools is largely influenced by disease incidence in the community and evidence from the 2020-2021 school year suggests K-12 schools can safely open for in-person instruction when layered prevention strategies are implemented. Decisions around the implementation of layered prevention strategies in the school community should be made collaboratively by local public health officials and school administrators. Factors that should be considered include: • Level of community transmission of COVID-19 and occurrence of outbreaks in the school or community. • COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the community and among students, teachers, and staff. • Frequency and use of a SARS-CoV-2 testing screening program for students, teachers, and staff who are not fully vaccinated. • Ages of children served by the schools and associated social and behavioral factors that may affect the risk of transmission and feasibility of different prevention strategies. Full implementation of all layers of protection is recommended when sustained incidence of COVID-19 in a community is high. If any of the prevention strategies are removed for a school based on local conditions, they should be removed one at a time and increases in COVID-19 cases should be closely monitored. Schools should communicate their strategies and changes in plans to the school community. The recommended layered prevention strategies include: 1. Vaccination • Promote and offer vaccination to help increase the proportion of students (12 years of age or older), teachers, staff, and family members who are vaccinated by: o Encouraging teachers, staff, and family members to get vaccinated. o Providing on-site vaccination or hosting vaccination clinics at schools. o Working with local partners to offer vaccination to eligible students and family members during pre-sport/extracurricular activity summer physicals. o Providing information to families about vaccine safety and availability in the community. 2. Masks • Recommend masks for unvaccinated persons while indoors in all classroom and non-classroom settings, unless otherwise exempted (e.g., cannot wear a mask due to disability). In settings where most individuals are unvaccinated (e.g., classrooms with children 3 feet away from an infected student if both students were engaged in consistent and correct use of masks and other K-12 prevention strategies were in place. This exception does not apply to teachers, staff, or other adults in the indoor classroom setting. • Unvaccinated students, teachers, or staff who are identified as close contacts should be instructed to self-quarantine regardless of whether the exposure occurred within or outside of the school setting. Quarantine may be discontinued when the local public health department determines the individual is safe to be around others or: o After day 7 if the individual is symptom-free and receives a negative COVID-19 test 5 days or later after the last date of exposure to the case. o After day 10 without testing if the individual is symptom-free. If a screening testing program is implemented, schools, in partnership with the local health department, could consider a “test to stay” strategy allowing unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 at school to remain in school during the quarantine period with repeated negative COVID-19 tests. • Fully-vaccinated* persons do not need to quarantine following an exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 if he/she is not experiencing symptoms. *>14 days have passed since receipt of the Janssen (J&J) vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. 9. Cleaning and disinfection • Improve facility cleaning to the greatest extent possible. In general, cleaning once a day is enough to sufficiently remove potential virus that may be on surfaces. Consider cleaning high-touch, shared surfaces more frequently. Additional recommendations • Nonessential visitors, volunteers, and activities with people who are not fully vaccinated should be limited, particularly when there is moderate-to-high COVID-19 transmission in the community. • Layered prevention strategies for school-sponsored sports and extracurricular activities should be implemented and continued from the 2020-21 school year based on guidance from the KHSAA. Fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear a mask or physically distance. Students who are not fully vaccinated and participate in indoor sports or other indoor higher-risk activities are recommended to continue wearing masks and keeping physical distance as much as possible. Schools should consider using screening testing for student athletes and adult participants who are not fully vaccinated. • Levels of community transmission may be used as a factor for determining the implementation of layered prevention strategies. Community transmission is defined as total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days (low, 0-9; moderate 10-49; substantial, 50-99, high, ≥100) and percentage of positive tests in the past 7 days (low, <5%; moderate, 5-7.9%; substantial, 8-9.9%; high, ≥10%
POTUSFox News

CDC says ‘no plans to update’ school mask guidance after pediatrics group breaks from White House

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Fox News on Tuesday that the agency has "no plans to update" mask use recommendations. The comment comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier Tuesday the CDC was "carefully looking" at its guidance relating to mask use in schools after the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) broke from federal health guidance, advising anyone above the age of 2 wear masks inside schools to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, "regardless of vaccination status."
Oblong, ILwtyefm.com

Students Set to Return to In-Person Learning Mask Free

(Undated) – Following last night’s school board meetings it appears that students will be heading back to in-person classes mask-free. All four of the schools in the county have adopted some variation of a “pre-COVID” protocol as well as ISBE mitigation that allows for local control. Many will be following the recommendations from the IDPH and CDC advising masks only for those not fully vaccinated. The Oblong Unit 4 Board voted last night to move fully to “pre-COVID” protocols. According to Oblong Superintendent, Jeff Patchett, this move is “inclusive of all pre-COVID protocols.” Students will head back to classes next month.
Public Healthwtyefm.com

CDC and IDPH Push for Fully In Person Learning

(Undated) – Local schools are looking at the best COVID-19 plans for the coming school year and the IDPH and CDC have released some guidelines. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a “layered” approach to prevention strategies is suggested, including masking, distancing, and testing to protect people who are not fully vaccinated. To learn more and to see the statement from State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carmen Ayala, follow the link below.
Behind Viral Videosalabamapublichealth.gov

TikTok contest promotes COVID-19 vaccinations before school starts

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination can protect you, your family and community and help end the pandemic. To promote vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Plan For Safe Return To In-Person Instruction And Continuity Of Services

The following statement comes from Effingham Unit #40 Superintendent Mark Doan:. Effingham Unit #40 wishes to thank all parents, students, staff, and our communities for their partnership and flexibility during the 2020-21 school year. Unit #40 was in-person, five days a week all year long. As we prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, Unit #40 will continue to provide support for all students/families.

