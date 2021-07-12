The British Were Scared of Running Out of Tea During WWII So They Bought All of It
Tea was known in Britain as “the cup that cheers” with the subtext being that it does so without causing inebriation. The phrase comes from the English poet, William Cowper, who wrote about the comforting ritual of making tea back in 1803, when the Temperance movement was already gaining steam in Europe and the US. While tea was popular around the world (and still is!) the British saw tea as a necessity, having many cups throughout each day and even at night. It was considered so crucial to morale that during World War II the UK government decided to buy up pretty much all the tea that they could so that they wouldn’t run out.12tomatoes.com
Comments / 0