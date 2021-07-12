Sandberg building in downtown Wheaton put up for sale

Submit your event listing at dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline. Can You Solve This Wilmette History Mystery: Runs through Aug. 14, Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Kids will have fun putting on their detective caps again this summer for Wilmette History mystery, Vol. 2. Families can follow a trail of clues and investigate a bit of local history on foot, bikes or in the car. Kids ages 13 and younger who solve the mystery will receive a coupon for a free individual pizza generously donated by Lou Malnati's and be entered into a raffle for a prize from the Wilmette Historical Museum gift shop. Pick up activity booklets outside the Museum entrance, 609 Ridge Road, at the Wilmette Public Library Youth Services Department, or download them at www.wilmettehistory.org.