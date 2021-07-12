Cancel
Stephen A. Smith apologizes after doubling down on idiotic take about Shohei Ohtani using interpreter to speak with media

By Sarah Valenzuela
NY Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen A. Smith’s take is a bad one. The ESPN broadcaster and analyst who co-stars on “First Take” with Max Kellerman said on Monday that it wasn’t a good look that MLB’s biggest star, Shohei Ohtani, is a player who uses a translator. No matter which way you frame it, it’s exactly in line with every other tired and racist “speak English in America” comment that’s been made.

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith secretly tried to boot Max Kellerman from ESPN’s First Take

Stephen A. Smith recently found himself in hot water for a controversial opinion on Los Angeles Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani, which he had since taken back. The ESPN host apologized for it on Tuesday during the opening of First Take, and whether the people he offended have forgiven him or not, his job in Bristol does not seem to be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, his co-host in the program, Max Kellerman probably had no idea about the rumor on Stephen A. Smith making moves behind his back to get him off the show, as mentioned in a reactionary piece b Drew Magary of Defector:
Mavs news: Stephen A. Smith doubles down on rumored beef between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis

Much has been made about the relationship between Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Rumor has it that these two Mavs studs just don’t get along. ESPN’s NBA insider Stephen A. Smith just added more fuel to this flame by doubling down on the rumored beef between Doncic and Porzingis. Smith even went as far as suggesting that the Mavs should seriously consider offloading Porzingis in the offseason:
NBAAOL Corp

Stephen A. Smith Offers New Apology For Controversial Comments

Stephen A. Smith dug a deep hole for himself on Monday’s edition of First Take when he made offensive comments about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani before showing blatant insensitivity to the Nigerian men’s basketball team. Just 24 hours, the ESPN host has started to do the work to...
NFLYardbarker

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL?

Major League Baseball is seeing something that hasn't happened in nearly a century - a two-way player having success and lots of it. Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is taking the baseball world by storm as both a position player and a pitcher. Going into the All-Star break, Ohtani led the league with 33 home runs while also posting a 4-1 record on the mound.
MLB Twitter roasted Shohei Ohtani’s Home Run Derby pitcher after he was eliminated

Baseball fans got plenty of Shohei Ohtani home runs in the Derby, but unfortunately he only lasted one round due to the heroics of Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. Ohtani hit six (6!) 500-foot home runs in his lone round at Coors Field, but unfortunately for him that wasn’t enough to move on. His opponent, Nationals star Juan Soto, managed to defeat him in a swing-off to advance.
Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. applauds Angels’ Shohei Ohtani at MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday night in Denver at Coors Field, and the All-Stars from both leagues gathered on Monday to spend some time with the media before the Home Run Derby kicked off. The best of the best all together in one place at the Midsummer Classic is always a treat. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the National League, spoke highly of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.
MLBDeadspin

Even in defeat, Shohei stole the show

DENVER — Not many can get bounced in the first round of an event many thought they would win easily, yet still live up to the hype. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way mega-star didn’t disappoint on Monday night at Coors Field. MLB’s Home Run Derby, a sure hit with fans both at the ballpark and on TV, was frenzied, fun, and made the stadium rock from unbridled buzz.

