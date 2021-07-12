Stephen A. Smith apologizes after doubling down on idiotic take about Shohei Ohtani using interpreter to speak with media
Stephen A. Smith’s take is a bad one. The ESPN broadcaster and analyst who co-stars on “First Take” with Max Kellerman said on Monday that it wasn’t a good look that MLB’s biggest star, Shohei Ohtani, is a player who uses a translator. No matter which way you frame it, it’s exactly in line with every other tired and racist “speak English in America” comment that’s been made.www.nydailynews.com
