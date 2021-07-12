If Aaron Rodgers was leaving the Packers, we’d know by now
“What is the crux of the Aaron Rodgers story?”. A question along this line of thinking has been asked to me as an icebreaker a hundred times this offseason, with the inquirer ranging from NFL sources to family friends I hadn’t seen in years. If you’re a Packers fan, I’m sure someone asked you something like “So what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers?” during the 4th of July weekend. It has become an often-requested question that is simply inescapable.www.acmepackingcompany.com
