Milwaukee Brewers go back to JUCO well with 6th round MLB Draft pick, Carlos Rodriguez
The Milwaukee Brewers have taken their second JUCO pitcher on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, this time going to Florida to find Carlos Rodriguez from Florida SouthWestern State. Rodriguez pitched in just one JUCO season but was impressive enough to as a 19 year old to convince the Brewers he was worth taking a shot on. During his lone campaign with the Buccaneers, he posted a 2.11 ERA across 47.0 innings pitched. Rodriguez struck out 62 batters versus just 12 walks.www.brewcrewball.com
Comments / 0