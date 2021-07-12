Cancel
Milwaukee Brewers go back to JUCO well with 6th round MLB Draft pick, Carlos Rodriguez

By Kyle Lesniewski
brewcrewball.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers have taken their second JUCO pitcher on Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, this time going to Florida to find Carlos Rodriguez from Florida SouthWestern State. Rodriguez pitched in just one JUCO season but was impressive enough to as a 19 year old to convince the Brewers he was worth taking a shot on. During his lone campaign with the Buccaneers, he posted a 2.11 ERA across 47.0 innings pitched. Rodriguez struck out 62 batters versus just 12 walks.

