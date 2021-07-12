Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Report: RNC chief counsel called 2020 Trump legal efforts 'a joke'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zh2D1_0aurgwsu00

A top lawyer for the Republican Party warned in late November against continuing to push the baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, calling efforts from former President Trump 's lawyers a "joke" that could give false hope to Trump supporters, The Washington Post reported on Monday

According to emails obtained by the Post, chief counsel for the Republican National Committee (RNC) Justin Riemer sought to discourage a party staffer from sharing unfounded claims of voter fraud through RNC accounts after the election was called for President Biden .

“What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court,” Riemer wrote in a Nov. 28 email to former RNC official Liz Harrington, referring to Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

“They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing,” Riemer continued.

According to the Post, Riemer wrote that the efforts to challenge the results by Giuliani and Ellis were harming the Republican Party's push for "election integrity."

Sources close to the matter told the Post that Giuliani sought to have Riemer fired after he learned of the emails, though Riemer has remained with the party.

Harrington, now working as Trump's spokeswoman, told the Post on Monday, "The only thing that’s a joke is the idea that Joe Biden got 81 million votes."

The Hill has reached out to the RNC for comment.

“I led the RNC legal team in over 55 lawsuits on behalf of the President’s reelection, winning a majority of them, including the only successful post-election lawsuit. Any suggestion that I did not support President Trump or do everything in my power to support the RNC’s efforts to reelect President Trump is false,” Riemer told the Post in a statement.

“I will say publicly now what I then said privately: I take issue with individuals who brought lawsuits that did not serve President Trump well and did not give him the best chance in court,” he added.

Trump and his team alleged without evidence that widespread voter fraud had cost him multiple states on Election Day. More than eight months later, he has yet to acknowledge that the vote was free and fair.

The former president's baseless claims have been called an inciting factor of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which left multiple people dead as his supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Comments / 220

The Hill

The Hill

283K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rnc#The Washington Post#The Republican Party#Capitol#Electoral College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP brawls over Trump on eve of first Jan. 6 hearing

House Democrats on Tuesday will launch their long-sought investigation into the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, kicking off a contentious probe just as GOP infighting over the insurrection — and former President Trump ’s role in it — is reaching a fever pitch. The first hearing of the select committee...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Justice in legal knot in Mo Brooks, Trump case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is facing a decision over whether to help insulate Rep. Mo Brooks from a civil lawsuit claiming the Alabama Republican was among those responsible for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6. How the DOJ answers the legal argument from Brooks, who...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A legal reckoning may be coming for the lawyers who helped Trump push election lies

"There’s a duty that counsel has that when you’re submitting a sworn statement . . . that you have reviewed it, that you had done some minimal due diligence.” You might expect to hear that statement in a first-year law school class. Instead, it was made by a federal court judge in Michigan during an extraordinary court session that underscored the irresponsibility of lawyers who sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Unlike for former president Donald Trump and other politicians who lie with seeming impunity, there may be real consequences for the lawyers who helped him peddle his spurious claims about election fraud.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden efforts on reporter records

Newly unsealed court records show the Trump Justice Department fought to secretly obtain the records of journalists up until former Attorney General William Barr ’s last days in office, while a judge who ordered the records published called the Biden administration's attempts to keep them sealed “puzzling.”. The Dec. 22...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump campaign adviser leaving GOP in protest

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is leaving the Republican Party in protest amid reports that the party’s chief attorney bashed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During Monday’s episode of "Just the Truth," her show on Real America’s Voice, Ellis said she was leaving...

Comments / 220

Community Policy