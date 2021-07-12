Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game

By PAT GRAHAM
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCtle_0aurgVFP00

DENVER — (AP) — The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching — just like his game.

The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" — he wore it proudly on the chain — is certainly a home-run hitting, bat-flipping show of force. Even more, he exudes cool as he becomes the ambassador of fun for the game of baseball.

Talented young stars such as Tatis, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., along with his Toronto teammate Bo Bichette, Juan Soto of Washington, Ozzie Albies of Atlanta and of course pitching/hitting phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels are taking the game by storm. They'll be on full display Tuesday night at the All-Star Game — and can't-miss entertainment.

Ever the showman, Tatis even hinted that, should he go deep, he not only will turn in a memorable bat-flip but grandly shimmy his way down the baseline as well.

Nothing personal to whichever pitcher may surrender that particular long ball, either. Infusing a little fun is just one of his growing roles, along with being the face of it. Those are roles he takes seriously — in a joyful way, that is.

“I do embrace it,” Tatis said Monday before the Home Run Derby. “It's a lot of responsibility that comes with it. But I’m just the same kid trying to have some fun. This game is really, really hard.”

He makes it look oh-so-easy, too. All these generation-next players do. The top three home-run leaders at the All-Star break are all 27 or younger, led by Ohtani with 33. Tatis and Guerrero each have 28 homers.

It's only appropriate for Tatis and Guerrero. The two 22-year-olds are both the sons of major leaguers.

“Together since kids, both sons from big-league parents and now being here, it’s an amazing story," Tatis said. “It's crazy how this world works.”

One of the rising stars in the game who won't be on hand is Ronald Acuña Jr. The 23-year-old Braves outfielder tore the ACL in his right knee over the weekend when he landed awkwardly after jumping on the warning track trying to make a tough catch.

“He plays the game hard and he got hurt,” the 24-year-old Albies said. “I felt sad for our team. He’ a superstar for our team.”

This current crop of 20-somethings are so good and so marketable.

“How can you not grow the game around these young stars?” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, 29, said. "I can’t imagine being in the league at 20 years old, 21, 22. That’s so tremendous. It’s such an accomplishment to do what they do up here. I think of Tatis, Vlady Jr., what Bo Bichette’s doing, it’s something special.

“Growing the game around those guys that are going to be in this league for 10, 15 years is the right way to go. You’re going to have a fan base grow around those guys.”

The fact Guerrero's leading the league in average (.332) and RBIs (73) is not that big of a shock to Bichette. He's had a front-row seat for the theatrics of Guerrero for a while now.

“People ask me if I'm surprised, because his season is ridiculous. But after watching him in the minor leagues, this is something you expected,” Bichette said. “He's just that talented. He’s that amazing. Doesn’t matter who's on the mound.”

Earlier in the season when Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman saw his average hovering around .220, it was his 4-year-old son who implored him to find his groove.

After all, Charlie Freeman wanted his dad to make the All-Star team so he could meet Tatis. That introduction tops the list of Freeman's priorities this week.

“All I care about is making Charlie happy and Fernando is a big part of that,” Freeman said. “Fernando has no choice but to make Charlie happy.”

Freeman's son also counts Acuña, Albies and Bryce Harper, the elder statesman at 28, among his favorite players.

“Then he goes, ‘Oh, yes. You too, dad,’” said the 31-year-old Freeman, who made his fifth All-Star team. “There are so many guys that are young that make you stop and watch their at-bats or watch them pitch.”

Precisely their mission.

“We want to have fun,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “Everybody here wants to have fun. We try to do that and that’s what we’re doing. We're going to continue to have fun.”

___

AP Freelancers Dennis Georgatos and Michael Kelly contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
57K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Charlie Freeman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ap#El Ni O#The Los Angeles Angels#The Home Run Derby#Braves#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBblackchronicle.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s breakout season gets even better with MVP performance

DENVER — The 2021 All-Star Game might go down as the moment when Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. cemented himself as one of the faces of baseball. No, I’m not saying he’s the face of the game. Arguments about this are pretty boring considering there’s always room to have more than one player be the “face of baseball.” But Vlad Jr. is certainly now in the conversation.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays meet Rangers

With All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the way, the Toronto Blue Jays hope to start a surge that takes them to the postseason when they host the Texas Rangers in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Buffalo. Guerrero, 22, had a mammoth solo home run...
MLBvgr.com

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Freddy Peralta MLB The Show 21 Cards Arrive in All-Star Game Choice Packs

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game saw the American League defeat the National League in a 5-2 content this past Tuesday. A number of players had noteworthy performances in the game, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Freddy Peralta. They’re two of the players who received new MLB The Show 21 cards in the All-Star Game Choice Packs. Here’s the latest about the new Diamond Dynasty content.
MLBThe Tribune

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s long homer sparks American League to 8th straight All-Star Game win over National League

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put his signature on his first All-Star Game with one mighty swing of the bat. Toronto’s 22-year-old first baseman crushed a 468-foot solo home run off Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes in the third inning Tuesday night, waking up the Coors Field crowd and igniting the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League. He was named the game’s most valuable player.
MLBParis Post-Intelligencer

Guerrero steals spotlight in AL’s All-Star game win

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles Angels, got a save -- with his glove. He made a sliding catch in left field on Kris Bryant’s tricky liner with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. So even with the teams decked out in new uniforms that social media deemed a strikeout instead of a home run, it was a familiar result. Mike Zunino also connected for the AL as it improved to 46-43-2 overall in the series. Guerrero, at 22, became the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history. J.T. Realmuto homered for the National League on a milehigh night at Coors, baseball’s ultimate launching pad. A 27-year-old right-hander in his fourth big league season, Ohtani has dazzled. He leads the major leagues with 33 homers and is 4-1 in 13 starts as a pitcher, a two-way performance not seen since Babe Ruth in 1919 and ‘20.
MLBSporting News

MLB All-Star Game results: Shohei Ohtani picks up win as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helps power AL over NL

In what has been a microcosm of the 2021 MLB season to date, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were the story of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. A night after swinging in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani spun a shutout inning to start off the game for the American League, and in the third inning, Guerrero hit a tape-measure blast — measured at 468 feet — for his first of two RBIs on the night. By the end of the evening, Ohtani had earned the win in a 5-2 victory against the National League while Guerrero was named the game's MVP. Guerrero became the youngest player to win the award in the game's history.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette thriving so far as a cleanup hitter

Since the Blue Jays moved Bo Bichette down to 4th in the lineup, things have gone extremely well for the 23 year old slugger. Three games is a pretty small sample size, but so far you couldn’t ask for much better results. Bichette has spent the bulk of his short...
MLBwcn247.com

Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4. Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the five-run fifth inning to help Chris Paddack win his third straight start. Tatis’ NL-leading 31st homer was about as impressive as they come at Petco Park. The All-Star shortstop launched a 2-1 slider from rookie right-hander James Kaprielian into the Estrella Jalisco Landing, a seating area just below the video board that’s perched atop the second deck in left field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy