Environment

Showers, T-storms, and more humidity for Tuesday

By John Gross
WNEM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the week is treating you well so far. We're heading back into another stretch of unsettled weather with chances for showers and t-storms for mid-week. However, trends are looking good for the upcoming weekend. Here's a look at your latest forecast!. Today & Tonight. A...

