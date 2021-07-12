Showers, T-storms, and more humidity for Tuesday

It was a hot Tuesday across the Susquehanna Valley with temperatures getting into the 90s. The humidity was in check, but that will start to increase the next 2 days. A front over New York has sparked some storms and a few could stray south into PA overnight, but we don't see much rain. With that front near the Susquehanna Valley tomorrow we could see a few storms around in the afternoon and evening but again nothing widespread. A stronger front will sweep across the Commonwealth on Thursday with scattered showers and some afternoon storms. Behind the front we look for more comfortable weather for Friday and into the Weekend. Another front could bring a few storms later Sunday followed by more nice weather for the beginning of next week.