Aerospace & Defense

Billionaire space race launches new era of space tourism

By July 12, 2021
NBC News
NBC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s new on-board footage of Sir Richard Branson’s successful flight with Virgin Galactic. And while Branson and Jeff Bezos face criticism for not using their money to help people back on Earth, the two space billionaires are hoping to make space tourism more affordable.July 12, 2021.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

Jeff Bezos
Richard Branson
#Space Tourism#Billionaire Space Race#Billionaires#Virgin Galactic#Earth
Tourism
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & DefenseEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Let rich give humanity new frontier

After Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos both went to space — depending on how you define “space” — within days of each other, in rockets built by their respective companies, outrage activists got upset. Were people angry when Henry Ford first rode in a Ford automobile, or when Alexander...
Aerospace & Defensenwestiowa.com

Schneidermann: Billionaires should be valued for dreaming big

Tuesday’s spectacular launch — and successful recovery — of Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft to the edge of space dramatically put a billionaire’s space race in the news. Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin — and founder of Amazon.com — personally rode New Shepard to an altitude of 66.5 miles...
Madison, WIibmadison.com

Exploring space is much more than joy rides for billionaires

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson has scraped the edge of space; former Amazon executive Jeff Bezos has returned from a 66.5-mile-high journey in a spacecraft built by his Blue Origin company; and Elon Musk’s Space X has a deal with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to land Americans on the moon.
Aerospace & Defensekezi.com

The Porsche dynasty is taking on Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in space

Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen Group, is the latest big investor to bet on space's crucial role in developing future technologies. The company, controlled by the related Porsche and Piëch families that turned Volkswagen into a global powerhouse, on Wednesday unveiled an investment into Germany's Isar Aerospace, a space startup attempting to rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX with rocket production and satellite launch services.
Aerospace & DefenseWSLS

Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson not qualified to be astronauts, FAA policy order says

Are billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson astronauts? Short answer — the Federal Aviation Administration says no. July was a big month for the space tourism industry as Amazon founder Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Branson took their own trips to space. Bezos took off on a suborbital space flight last week while Branson reached the edge of space on July 11 both in their own ships.
Aerospace & Defenseerrorsofenchantment.com

Sir Richard Branson Should Pay His Own Way Into Space Instead Of Robbing New Mexicans

The following appeared on July 21, 2021 in The Federalist:. The world is in awe that billionaire Sir Richard Branson has finally accomplished his 17-year goal of achieving spaceflight. On July 11, 2021, Virgin Galactic’s spaceship Unity reached 53.5 miles above the Earth with a crew including Branson. They spent a few minutes in zero gravity and returned safely to the runway of Spaceport America near the small town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Congratulations!
Aerospace & DefenseDice Insights

What Blue Origin, SpaceX Pay Software Engineers in New Space Race

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos launching himself into space aboard a self-funded rocket generated an enormous number of headlines. Having spent billions of dollars to get to that point, Bezos made it clear he’s willing to spend billions more through his space company, Blue Origin, to launch more rockets. Meanwhile,...
Aerospace & Defensethetampabay100.com

Space Tourism, the newest frontier

The space race has taken new meaning with the possibility of mere mortals (albeit wealthy ones) to hop on the next flight to the edge of space, or even Mars, as a new form of tourism. Soon, our next vacation plans might include an option to purchase a six- to seven-figure ticket for suborbital travel.
Aerospace & DefenseThrive Global

Shooting for the Stars

By now, most are aware that Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos went to space, achieving one of the many milestones they have been working towards. Whether the space race is between countries or billionaires, I’m excited by it. Why? Because we all win. An important benefit that comes with this competition is the boost in innovation. Competition among companies (or billionaires) can spur the invention of new, better and cost-effective products, or more efficient processes and infrastructure. Bezos refers to this as the “road to Space”, so that our kids and their kids can build the future. The simple fact is that infrastructure lets entrepreneurs do amazing things, and unlocks massive value and entrepreneurial creativity – look what the internet did. Moreover, competition can also help businesses identify consumer needs, and aid the development of new products or services to meet them, while lowering cost and improving quality (safe and cheap Space travel – I’m in!).
TennisNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Billionaire Richard Branson Has This Advice for Overcoming Self-Doubt

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said that while it's "healthy and perfectly human to have a little bit of doubt," it's important not to let these fears get in the way of pursuing a dream. "What I've learnt throughout my life is that every success is built upon a thousand...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

New rules for space flight: no astronaut wings for Jeff Bezos & Co.

Although Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and three companions flew into space last week, the FAA does not recognize them as astronauts and they do not get astronaut wings. The reason is a rule change that was published on time for the day of the flight and tightened the requirements for receiving the civilian badge.

