Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Stamp collection released to highlight UK marine life

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfQqW_0aurfv2O00
Royal Mail stamp with grey seal (PA Media)

A new set of 14 stamps showing images of aquatic wildlife around the British Isles has been released by Royal Mail.

Ten stamps feature detailed pictures of various marine habitats and creatures that can all be found around the UK, including mammals, fish, anemones, crustaceans, birds, molluscs and cold-water coral reefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHkvO_0aurfv2O00
The new stamp collection (PA Media)

The final four showcase the marine food chain in a miniature fact sheet, created in tandem with a marine biologist.

All designs were approved by the Queen.

Royal Mail worked with David Sims, senior research fellow at the Marine Biological Association in Plymouth and Professor of Marine Ecology at the University of Southampton, when creating the stamps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ0Pp_0aurfv2O00
Royal Mail new stamps (PA Media)

Mr Sims said: “The stamps are a great opportunity to celebrate the UK’s wonderfully diverse marine life but also to acknowledge our responsibility to protect these increasingly impacted species and ecosystems.”

Among the creatures shown in the stamps are the cuckoo wrasse, a colourful fish found near rocky sea-beds that begin life as females but can become male if needed, and more well-known bottlenose dolphins, found living in social groups equalling between 20 and 1,000.

The UK’s waters are home to around 3,000 species of animal and plant life.

The entire set costs £14.50 and can be pre-ordered at www.royalmail.com/wildcoasts and go on general sale on July 22.

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Life#Stamps#Marine Biologist#Birds#Coral Reefs#Uk#Royal Mail#Marine Ecology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
ScienceBBC

Stonehenge: Did ancient 'machine' move stones from Wales?

It is a mystery that has confounded experts for centuries - how were huge stones transported 180 miles (290km) from the Preseli Hills to Stonehenge?. Some think humans, or even cows, pulled them to their resting place on Salisbury Plain. However, a Denbighshire man believes it was a long-forgotten "machine"...
SciencePosted by
Indy100

‘Largest find of rare marine fossils ever discovered in the UK’

One of the largest collections of rare marine fossils anywhere in the UK has been discovered by a couple using Google Earth. Non-professional palaeontologists discovered the site in Wiltshire during the second lockdown, while researching the geology of the area online. After being contacted by the duo, Dr Tim Ewin,...
PhotographyTree Hugger

Marine Life Shines in Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest

There's a sea lion blowing bubbles, a bubblefish that looks like it's grinning, and a teeny seahorse floating away. These are the winners in the Ocean Conservancy's 2021 Photo Contest. Featured animals included many species of sharks, seals, dolphins, sea turtles, manatees, sea lions, eels, whales, penguins, and other types of marine life.
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Jewellery & Collectables including Good Stamps, Cardiff

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 364. STAMPS: GB EXTENSIVE COLLECTION GPO AND ROYAL MAIL COUNTER AND SELF ADHESIVE BOOKLETS,...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Amateur palaeontologists discover one of the UK's largest collections of rare marine fossils in Wiltshire - after stumbling across the site on Google Earth

One of the largest collections of rare marine fossils anywhere in the UK has been discovered by a couple using Google Earth. Non-professional palaeontologists Neville and Sally Hollingworth, from Swindon, discovered the site in Wiltshire during the second lockdown, while researching the geology of the area online. After being contacted...
Shoppingthe-saleroom.com

Coins Stamps FDC Postal History and Assorted Collections Auction

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Royal Mint presentation pack from the Royal Air Force Centenary 2018 Collection: Features...
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Natural Stone Veining in the Vitality Collection Brings It to Life

International design studio Annysa LaMantia and luxury furniture brand Davani have teamed up to create the Vitality Capsule Collection. Inspired by the veining found in natural stone, the release marks Annysa LaMantia’s debut furniture collection. Comprised of four pieces – dining table, dining chair, cocktail table and credenza – that feature an organic aesthetic, each element has a sense of movement about it. This “visual current” helps the pieces feel as though they’re creating a larger conversation with one another when together in a space. Smooth curves and fine Italian craftsmanship allow the natural stone take centerstage, while materials such as nubuck leather, walnut wood and brass provide luxurious accompanying details. Vitality’s furniture pieces are art in use, uniquely pleasing from every angle.
Designers & Collectionsonthewater.com

Costa Releases Next Generation of the Untangled Collection

For more than 38 years, Costa Sunglasses has been driven to protect the watery world it calls home. Continuing to put its mission into action by building products with purpose, Costa is announcing the next generation of The Untangled Collection, sunglasses built from recycled fishing nets. The four new performance frames are built with a more functional and durable NetPlus™ material that is 97% recycled fishing nets and 3% performance additive – allowing Costa to now build sunglasses with maximum coverage and protection for long days on the water.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Impact of Hypoxic Ocean Waters on Marine Life

In September of 2017, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution postdoctoral scholar Maggie Johnson was conducting an experiment with a colleague in Bocas del Toro off the Caribbean coast of Panama. After sitting on a quiet, warm open ocean, they snorkeled down to find a peculiar layer of murky, foul-smelling water about 10 feet below the surface, with brittle stars and sea urchins, which are usually in hiding, perching on the tops of coral.

Comments / 1

Community Policy