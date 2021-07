Ochsner Park Zoo has added more than one new animal to its facility in recent weeks. Its newest addition was Taglu, a 7-month-old black bear cub who was orphaned in Kotzebuo, Alaska. "Tug" for short, he was rescued and cared for at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage before being brought to the zoo Friday. Taglu spent part of Monday in the bear exhibit, running and climbing trees.