Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doctors’ leaders slam Johnson’s ‘irresponsible’ lockdown lifting

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEdD4_0aurfkZd00
A Covid-19 social distancing sign on Commercial road in Portsmouth (PA Archive)

Doctors’ leaders have condemned Boris Johnson’s “irresponsible” decision to press ahead with lockdown lifting in England despite Covid-19 infections continuing to surge.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned of “potentially devastating consequences” after the Prime Minister confirmed on Monday that most mandatory restrictions will end next week.

At a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson acknowledged the pandemic “is not over” and appealed to people to proceed with caution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNuil_0aurfkZd00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street (PA Wire)

At the same time, he said postponing the easing of restrictions into the autumn would risk reopening at a time when schools are back from their summer holidays and people are spending more time indoors as the weather turns cold.

However Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the BMA council chair, said that by going ahead on July 19, the Government was reneging on its promise to be led by the data and the impact on the NHS.

He said scrapping restrictions while a significant proportion of the population was still not fully vaccinated, would allow the virus to “retighten its grip”, driving up infections and hospitalisations and putting more lives at risk.

“It’s irresponsible – and frankly perilous – that the Government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fums_0aurfkZd00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

“The BMA has repeatedly warned of the rapidly rising infection rate and the crippling impact that Covid-related hospitalisations continue to have on the NHS, not only pushing staff to the brink of collapse but also driving up already lengthy waiting times for elective care.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly emphasised the importance of a slow and cautious approach, but in reality the Government is throwing caution to the wind by scrapping all regulations in one fell swoop – with potentially devastating consequences.”

The latest daily official figures showed cases continue to surge with a further 34,471 laboratory-confirmed infections in the UK as of 9am on Monday.

Under current modelling, the peak of the wave is not expected before mid-August, when there could be 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day, with deaths expected to reach between 100 and 200 per day.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said there was “considerable uncertainty” as to how the disease would play out in the coming weeks.

“I sympathise with the political message that this can’t go on forever but on the other hand we really don’t want to get to a situation where things get so bad that we have to reimpose restrictions and it’s a very delicate balancing act to get that right,” he said.

“The more you let the genie out of the bottle the harder it is to put it back in, though there is a large amount of uncertainty.”

However Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, said there was “ample evidence” vaccines were dramatically reducing the risk of death and incidence of severe disease.

“Although hospitalisation rates are rising rapidly at present, we can expect these to have slowed substantially within the next week or two,” he said

“That does not mean that relaxing restrictions has no risk. But I would argue leaving Step 4 (lockdown lifting) till the autumn carries a far greater risk.”

The Government’s decision means from next Monday social distancing rules will end and the wearing face masks will no longer be compulsory, although venues such as nightclubs are being urged to require “Covid certification” as a condition of entry.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce on Tuesday whether restrictions can be eased across the country on July 19 as planned.

Ahead of her statement to the recalled Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said last week that with cases in Scotland at record levels any relaxation would require £care and caution£.

The Welsh Government is expected to set out its next steps on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Bma#Nhs#Covid#Scottish Parliament#The Welsh Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
SciencePosted by
newschain

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

The UK is “not out of the woods yet” and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions next Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said. England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach “quite scary numbers” if the trend continues.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns against ‘premature conclusions’ as UK sees further fall in Covid cases

Boris Johnson warned the public not to get carried away by a week of falling Covid case numbers, as scientists and NHS leaders also urged caution over the welcome trend.The latest government data showed the daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK fell for a seventh day in a row – but the prime minister stressed the pandemic was far from over.“It is very, very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this,” Mr Johnson told broadcasters on Tuesday.The prime minister pointed out that it would take a while for the lifting of restrictions...
Public HealthCNBC

England's lifting of Covid lockdowns is a danger to the entire world, experts warn

Global scientists have criticized the U.K. government's plans to ease almost all Covid-19 restrictions, calling it unethical and dangerous for the entire planet. Gathering at a virtual summit on Friday, leading scientists and government advisors from all over the world warned that Britain was heading for disaster by removing most of its remaining restrictions on Monday.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

What you can’t do until the lockdown is lifted on July 19

What you can’t do until the lockdown is lifted on July 19. It’s ‘liberation day,’ when all lockdown restrictions in England are lifted. Boris Johnson will spend his so-called “freedom day” self-isolating after being “pinged” by Test and Trace after meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s leaked anti-lockdown messages resemble Telegraph column published just days earlier

Boris Johnson’s lockdown-sceptic messages to Dominic Cummings last autumn closely resemble ideas in a fringe anti-lockdown opinion piece published in TheTelegraph newspaper a few days earlier.Leaked WhatsApp messages from 15 October 2020 show the prime minister told his aides that Covid was not shortening the lives of its victims, that few under-60s were being hospitalised, and that he no longer believed "this NHS overwhelmed stuff".All the claims were made virtually word-for-word in a comment piece published just a few days before in the 11 October edition of the newspaper – which until recently paid Mr Johnson £275,000 a year.Critics accused...
U.K.Telegraph

Eleven arrests at London anti-lockdown protest on day restrictions lifted

Eleven people have been arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill on so-called "freedom day". Protesters held signs and chanted "freedom" as they gathered in Parliament Square on Monday after all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England, including an end to social distancing rules.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Change ‘absurd’ rules so MPs can accuse each other of lying, says John Bercow

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has defended the backbench Labour MP who was kicked out of the chamber for calling Boris Johnson a liar.Mr Bercow said Dawn Butler was entitled to claim the prime minister had lied – calling for “absurd” parliamentary rules to be changed so MPs can accuse one another of lying in the chamber.Ms Butler was told to leave the Commons for one day last week after she refused to withdraw her claim that Mr Johnson had “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.In an article written jointly with the Labour...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson rejects Michael Gove’s accusation that people who refuse Covid jabs are ‘selfish’

Boris Johnson rejected Cabinet colleague Michael Gove’s suggestion that people who refuse vaccines are “selfish”. The Prime Minister urged people to take up the offer of a jab, indicating that it would open up opportunities for travel and events – a hint that vaccination could increasingly become a requirement for foreign trips, concerts and sporting occasions.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots ‘don’t go on holiday overseas if you don’t need to’ amid questions over she will follow Boris Johnson’s lead and ease quarantine rules for double-jabbed tourists from US and EU

Nicola Sturgeon today told Scots not to go on holiday overseas but admitted that people wanting to see their family do have a 'good reason' to travel. The Scottish First Minister said her advice is 'don't go on holiday overseas if you don't need to'. But she insisted she wants...

Comments / 0

Community Policy