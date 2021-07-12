Cancel
Letters: Our basic freedoms are being made to depend on how well the NHS is run

By Letters to the Editor
Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIR – It seems that the basic freedoms that so many have fought and died for over the years are now to be permanently conditional on the Government’s ability to run the NHS efficiently, or – more likely – not. Neil Stuart. Plymouth, Devon. SIR – Though I am a...

Public Health
The Independent

‘Selfish’ people who refuse vaccine will be barred from events, says Michael Gove

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has branded those who refuse a Covid vaccine “selfish” and insisted that they face being barred from mass events.Boris Johnson’s government is mulling the use of vaccine passports for big events such as football matches – having already announced they will be required for nightclubs and other crowded spaces in England from the end of September.Mr Gove risked the wrath of Tory MPs firmly opposed to mandatory use of vaccine passports by warning those who refuse to be jabbed that they may not be able to access mass events.“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and...
Grocery & Supermaket
Vice

I'm Deleting the NHS COVID App to Avoid Getting 'Pinged'

When the NHS COVID-19 app was launched in September 2020, few could have predicted that it would be responsible for what is now being called the “pingdemic”. In July this year, more than 600,000 people have been notified or ‘pinged’ by the app and told to self-isolate. Supermarkets are warning...
Public Health

Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

A third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick and a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which informs ministers, said by July 19, there will have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the country.
Business

The real reasons for Britain's labour shortage

For many employers, the labour market isn’t working. As Britain inches closer to the full lifting of restrictions, a widespread staff shortage has triggered wage rises and inflation. Adam Handling is just one of many victims of the change. The chef, who was named Restaurateur of the Year by magazine...
Public Health

Sajid Javid calls on younger people to have Covid vaccines

Fighting Covid has been a "race", with the baton now being passed from older to young people, says the health secretary. Sajid Javid said three million young people have yet to come forward for their first vaccine and they should "do their bit" to protect themselves and others. He said...
U.K.

NHS England promotes head of media to deputy comms chief

James Mole will lead NHS England's media, external affairs and comms response teams and help manage “very high levels of media, political and stakeholder interest” in what is “among the most scrutinised public bodies in the country”, according to an official description of the role. Strategic counsel to NHS leaders.
Public Health
The Independent

Government warns public not to be ‘too optimistic’ as Covid cases rise again

Health secretary Sajid Javid has warned the public not to be “too optimistic” that the UK’s battle against Covid was coming to an end, as the number of infections rose once again.The latest government data showed that Covid cases increased slightly to 27,734 on Wednesday – ending seven consecutive days of falling figures.“The truth is, when it comes to case numbers, no-one really knows where they are going to go next,” said Mr Javid said on a visit to a vaccination site in London.“We’ve already seen with the Delta variant, a new variant that emerged over the last year, that’s...
Politics

Boris Johnson wins foreign aid vote despite Tory rebellion

The Government has won its vote on cuts to foreign aid, and the introduction of a new 'double lock' system despite widespread anger among its backbenchers. During a highly charged debate, several Tory MPs hit out at proposals to introduce a new double lock based on OBR forecasts, saying the conditions were unlikely to ever be met and that it opened the door to an "indefinite" cut to aid.
Public Health
TheDailyBeast

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid Apologizes for ‘Cower’ COVID Tweet

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologized for remarks he made about “cowering” from coronavirus. Javid tested positive for the virus a week ago, later announcing in a tweet that he had made a “full recovery” and encouraging people to get vaccinated to reduce their risk. “Please—if you haven’t yet—get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.” After criticism, Javid deleted the original tweet and posted an apology. “It was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologize,” he said. “Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimize its impact.” Jo Goodman, co-founder of COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that Javid had been careless with his words and that they “further muddied the waters of the government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”
Public Health
The US Sun

More than half of Covid hospitalisations are ‘patients who tested positive AFTER admission’, leaked data reveals

MORE than half of covid hospitalisations are patients who tested positive after they were admitted, it has been reported. Leaked data suggests the majority of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid-19 were initially admitted for different ailments. Figures show patients were eventually diagnosed with Covid through routine testing that...

