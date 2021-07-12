Letters: Our basic freedoms are being made to depend on how well the NHS is run

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has apologized for remarks he made about “cowering” from coronavirus. Javid tested positive for the virus a week ago, later announcing in a tweet that he had made a “full recovery” and encouraging people to get vaccinated to reduce their risk. “Please—if you haven’t yet—get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.” After criticism, Javid deleted the original tweet and posted an apology. “It was a poor choice of word and I sincerely apologize,” he said. “Like many, I have lost loved ones to this awful virus and would never minimize its impact.” Jo Goodman, co-founder of COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that Javid had been careless with his words and that they “further muddied the waters of the government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”