My mother has a living trust naming myself and my brother as her heirs. My brother just died, and my mother wants to make some changes. The trust was written to give my brother’s half to his wife if he died first. My sister-in-law moved out and divorced my brother while he lay dying in the hospital. Naturally, my mother does not want to leave that witch anything. She wants to cut her out of the loop and leave my brother’s half to his son and daughter.