Gov. Lamont announces $500,000 in funding to improve Camp Harkness

Waterford -- Gov. Ned Lamont held a press conference Monday morning at Camp Harkness to announce $500,000 in state funding to improve accessibility and infrastructure at the park.

Camp Harkness is one of the few state parks in the country reserved exclusively for citizens with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD).

Both U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd, and Lamont said the funding was an opportunity to serve this community better.

The property, owned by the state, is managed by the Department of Developmental Services. DDS Commissioner Jordan A. Scheff said the $500,000 for Camp Harkness would come from the $2.7 million the state received this year in federal bond money.

Scheff said some of the initiatives that would improve the park include electricity on the campsites, updating infrastructure such as bathrooms, increasing accessibility and reducing carbon footprint.

The Arc of Eastern Connecticut Executive Director Kathleen Stauffer said funding to improve the park has been long needed. The Arc provides services to those with developmental disabilities.

Annie Poudrier of Chaplin said Monday she has supported Camp Harkness for the past 18 years, visiting often each year with her family to camp or sleep the night in a cabin.

"I can be me," said Poudrier about why she enjoys the park.

Poudrier has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. She said she enjoys the "freedom" to take a stroll through the park in her wheelchair by herself, knowing she'll have help from the staff if needed. Poudrier added she can sit in the water with special water chairs the park provides.

During the pandemic, the camp was closed for several months and even as the property has reopened to passholders there are still no indoor activities or reservations available. Staff members are hoping everything returns to normal in the fall.

"No other place is as accessible," said staff member Nick Capozza of the park. He has worked at Camp Harkness for the past 15 years and said the park works with more than 160 organizations each year.

"Everyone is treated with dignity," he said.