Vulnerable told to avoid unvaccinated people in updated July 19 guidance

 15 days ago
Social distancing sign (PA Wire)

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable will be advised to avoid others who are unvaccinated when all remaining coronavirus restrictions are eased in England next week.

Those most at risk of serious illness from the virus should continue to meet outdoors where possible and ask friends and family to take a lateral flow test before visiting from July 19, according to Government guidance.

The updated advice is aimed at the estimated 3.7 million in this group, which includes people with certain cancers and those with severe respiratory conditions.

“As someone who is at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if you were to catch Covid-19, you may wish to think particularly carefully about additional precautions you might wish to continue to take,” the guidance says.

The advice acknowledges how difficult social distancing has been for people who were advised to shield in the past, as it suggests a series of measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading once restrictions are lifted.

It suggests meeting outdoors wherever possible to reduce the risk of airborne transmission, as particles are blown away, and ensuring that indoor spaces are well ventilated.

Other measures suggested in the guidance include “considering whether you and those you are meeting have been vaccinated”, as well as “asking friends and family to take a lateral flow test before visiting you”.

In terms of going shopping or to a pharmacy, those who are most at risk will be advised to follow the guidance that applies to the rest of the population from July 19.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

But the guidance adds: “You may still wish to consider going to the shops and pharmacy at quieter times of the day.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Munira Wilson questioned whether the Government was pursuing a “survival of the fittest” policy where the “most vulnerable will be thrown to the wolves”.

She raised concerns over the impact of easing restrictions on the vulnerable, telling the Commons: “They and many clinically vulnerable people, such as pregnant women, are living in fear of what living with Covid means for them.”

Wearing a face covering in crowded areas, such as public transport, may make those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable “feel more relaxed”, guidance published on Monday evening suggested.

Charities representing people with weakened immune systems have previously expressed dismay that members of the public will be able to ditch face masks from next week.

The MS Society and Blood Cancer UK criticised the Government over the support available for those still vulnerable to the virus, adding that July 19 would not mark “freedom day” for many.

