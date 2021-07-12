Salem police arrest two for racist graffiti

SALEM — Two men were arrested over the weekend for graffiti linked to a white supremacist group, police said Monday. Kyle Morelli, 27, of Salem, and Alex Beilman, 27, of Meriden, Conn., were arrested at approximately 9:48 p.m. Saturday when Salem Police Officer Edgar Green responded to the MBTA train station on Bridge Street. As he arrived at the station, Green saw the two men, who were wearing hoods and masks, engaged in what appeared to be tagging of public property.