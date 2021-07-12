'The Bitty Kitty Brigade' in need of donations before taking in new kittens

A local nonprofit helps improve survival rates for orphaned, neonatal kittens. In the first half of 2021, The Bitty Kitty Brigade took in 529 kittens.

"In the rescue community, they take a lot of care because when they're like zero to one week, two weeks, you're feeding them every two hours around the clock," explained Amanda Paa with the Bitty Kitty Brigade (BKB).

Paa is currently fostering two 10-week old kittens. They came to her when they were only one day old.

"Their mama was very, very sick and was not nursing them and feeding them," Paa said.

But doing this type of work is expensive. For the past three months, BKB has had unexpectedly high veterinary bills. For example, the kitten "Rambo" spent 11 days at the hospital and racked up a bill of $4,561.

"We're a very special organization in that we take care of such a vulnerable population," Paa said.

For the past two weeks, BKB has had to turn away new kittens due to those high medical bills. That means they are having to turn away about three to 10 kittens, who need their help per day.

Paa said they also currently have 381 kittens in their care — at least double their normal amount.

"Since COVID, veterinarians have been delayed on the spay and neuter surgeries. We take care of the spay and neuters and that's before they go to their forever home. So they're staying in our care longer because that surgery is delayed," Paa said.

BKB also has taken in some older kittens and mom cats through their Birth Control Brigade program which focuses on the Trap-Neuter-Return process. The pandemic caused people to delay spay and neutering outdoor cats, which led to more orphaned kittens.

"We've also taken in more pregnant mamas, so that they can have their babies in a safe space, than we normally would," Paa said.

BKB needs to raise about $20,000 in order to reopen intake.

You can help by donating through the BKB website or through their Facebook page fundraiser .

Pet food prices have also increased and they are in need of food donations. Those can be donated through the BKB Amazon Wish List .