Edmunds and Consumer Reports: The 2021 Kia Niro is Pretty Average

If you’ve taken an interest in purchasing a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, the chances are that you’ve noticed many of the major review websites haven’t taken a keen interest in giving them their own ratings. Many report the basics such as features and options, separating the trim levels out in a way that is easy to understand, but neither Edmunds nor Consumer Reports has put the vehicle to the test to give it any inside reviews or ratings. Consumer reviews also seem to be rather split, leaving you to read harshly negative reviews or glowingly positive reviews, but either side has some support and statistics to back why the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is both a great car and a car that you should pass on, depending on what you’re looking for.