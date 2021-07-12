Texas House Democrats flee Austin, break special session quorum

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat who has served in Congress since 1995, was taken into custody Thursday during a voting-rights protest in Washington, D.C. The 71-year-old congresswoman, a native of New York City who served as a city council member in Houston before being elected to her U.S. House seat, posted a photo on Twitter that showed her with zip ties around her wrists and being escorted by a police officer following her arrest.