Texas House Democrats flee Austin, break special session quorum
A reported 51 Democrats from the Texas House left Austin today, breaking quorum in a show of defiance against proposed voting legislation. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner, Mexican American Legislative Caucus Chair Rafael Anchía, Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chair Nicole Collier, Legislative Study Group Caucus Chair Garnet Coleman and Dean Senfronia Thompson released the following statement on the decision to break quorum:princetonherald.com
Comments / 0