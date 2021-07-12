Five males charged in connection with 2020 shooting
Dane County authorities on July 8 charged five northern Wisconsin men with attempted homicide for their alleged participation in a Sept. 9, 2020 Sun Prairie shooting. The incident left a Sun Prairie man with a “obliterated” right hand and a gunshot wound to the eye, according to the criminal complaint, which stated the incident occurred because one of the five males had been robbed during a trip to the city earlier the same day.www.hngnews.com
