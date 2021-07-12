Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Five males charged in connection with 2020 shooting

By Chris Mertes spedit@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 15 days ago

Dane County authorities on July 8 charged five northern Wisconsin men with attempted homicide for their alleged participation in a Sept. 9, 2020 Sun Prairie shooting. The incident left a Sun Prairie man with a “obliterated” right hand and a gunshot wound to the eye, according to the criminal complaint, which stated the incident occurred because one of the five males had been robbed during a trip to the city earlier the same day.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie, WI
Crime & Safety
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hatley, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Dane County Circuit Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 2

Community Policy