5 Racecar Driving Techniques That You Can Use Every Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Ferrari 296 GTB is now drivable in "Fortnite" Believe it or not, battle royale shooter "Fortnite" is being used to debut cars now. Ferrari has the honor of introducing the first real-world car to the game, making the Ferrari 296 GTB drivable for players as of today. Luckily, players won't need to spend any money to give the car a try, you'll just have to happen upon one in the in-game world. According to a press release quoting Francois Antoine, Director of Advanced Projects at Epic, "The car featured in the game is built on the same source data and using the same Unreal Engine features as the 296 GTB in Ferrari’s own car configurator...” So if you want the most authentic experience with this vehicle you can get right now, head to your favorite console or computer and start that "Fortnite" download.