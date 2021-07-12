Texarkana food bank continues to face another year of high demand

TEXARKANA, Ark. - While we're starting to see a tremendous amount of recovery and return back to normal, there's still people in great need. More than year after the pandemic started, the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana is still just as busy as ever addressing hunger issues in the community. For more than 25 years, Harvest Texarkana has helped feed families in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas, but over the last year the demand has been higher than ever.