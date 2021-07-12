A‌ ‌Small‌ ‌Church‌ ‌Revitalization‌ ‌Story‌

An Illinois church finds new life. Northwest Church, located in Mt. Prospect, Illinois, is an Assemblies of God congregation that was founded almost 60 years ago. In its heyday in the early 1990s, the church reached a weekly attendance of 1,200 people. When I began working with the congregation, approximately 50 people still attended. I was officially installed as the lead pastor on Jan. 20, 2020, six weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the country.