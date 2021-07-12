Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Water companies miss targets to cut pollution incidents, report warns

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fQuS_0aurfEWV00
Water poverty (PA Wire)

Water companies need to improve their environmental performance as there are still too many serious pollution incidents, the Environment Agency has warned.

The latest annual report from the government agency has found that none of the nine English water and sewerage companies had achieved all the environmental expectations set out for them for 2015 to 2020.

The latest rankings reveal five companies achieving the highest four-star rating in the past year, and Wessex Water, United Utilities and Severn Trent Water in particular have sustained a high performance in the past five years.

But Southern Water and South West Water were the worst for environmental performance, with the Environment Agency warning their performance in looking after the environment has been “consistent unacceptable”.

The remaining companies have failed to make any significant progress to achieve and maintain a leading performance, the report warned.

The sector coped well with the pandemic and water companies have committed more than £850 million of new investment to contribute to a green recovery, it said.

But the Environment Agency warned England’s rivers were too polluted and said water companies still needed to make and sustain substantial improvements in their environmental performance.

Serious pollution incidents remain too high, it said, with 44 serious pollution incidents, which can cause major or significant environmental harm to surface water or groundwater, in 2020.

That is the lowest number in the records since 2005, and an improvement on 52 in 2019 and 56 in 2018.

But it falls well short of at least a 50% reduction compared to the 60 serious incidents in 2012, with a trend towards zero over the period 2015-2020, which companies were expected to deliver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6qlg_0aurfEWV00
Water in Roundhay Park, Leeds (Gareth Copley/PA) (PA Archive)

The report said that while the total number of water quality pollution incidents, including minor as well as major ones, was 285 fewer than the “unacceptable performance” of 2019, it was still the second highest since 2015.

There were 1,919 incidents in total, and the sector as a whole narrowly failed to meet the target to cut the number of pollution incidents by a third on 2012 levels, with a 31% reduction in 2020.

The sector also failed to achieve full compliance for waste water discharge permits from sewage and water treatment works.

The report comes after Southern Water was fined a record £90 million for 6,971 unpermitted sewage discharges, with tonnes of sewage polluting rivers and coastal waters in Kent, Hampshire and Sussex between 2010 and 2015.

Environment Agency chairwoman Emma Howard Boyd said: “Over half the water sector is now achieving the highest industry rating, showing that clear targets and regulatory focus combined with investment in the environment delivers change in the water sector.

“But, some companies are still failing in their duty to the environment and there remains a tendency to reach for excuses rather than grasp the nettle.”

She said the fine showed environmental laws must not be undermined.

“I have been meeting water company chairs in the last few weeks to set out our expectations for them to redouble their efforts to improve or maintain their environmental performance, something which continues to be a priority for both customers and shareholders.”

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the report made for extremely disappointing reading.

“Getting the basics right is critical for water companies and then they need to go further in playing their part in achieving a higher level of ambition for our precious water environment.

“On these grounds I will not hesitate to set higher expectations for both water companies and regulators to ensure a level of service that the people of this country and the environment deserve.”

There are also moves to push forward efforts to eliminate the harm of untreated sewage released from storm overflows, and increase monitoring and transparency from companies on the issue, officials said.

Christine McGourty, chief executive of industry body Water UK, pointed to the five companies in England achieving the four-star rating and serious pollution incidents falling to their lowest level.

“This means that the majority of water and sewerage companies are now defined as ‘industry leading’ by their independent environment regulator, a significant step forward and a reflection of the commitment and focus that water companies place on protecting and enhancing the environment.”

She said companies were investing a further £5 billion on environmental improvements in the next five years, and added: “Looking ahead, we need government and regulators to work with the water industry on ensuring rivers get the investment they need to achieve and sustain the best possible water quality.”

Iain Vosper, South West Water’s director of waste water services, said: “We take our guardianship of the natural environment very seriously and want to do more.

“We are disappointed with aspects of our environmental performance for 2020 and with minor pollution incidents.

“We are pleased to say that so far in 2021, we have achieved 60% lower than the figure reported today in the EPA report for the same period last year.

He said the company was investing £150 million its largest environmental programme for 15 years, including a commitment to reduce pollutions by 80% and additional storage protection measures to enhance bathing waters.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Pow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Companies#Waste Water#Surface Water#Water Utilities#The Environment Agency#English#Wessex#United Utilities#Severn Trent Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
EPA
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
Industryinvesting.com

UK regulator allows water companies to raise prices temporarily

(Reuters) - Britain's water regulator said on Monday it would allow retailers to increase prices temporarily to offset higher bad debt costs due to the COVID-19 crisis. Setting out a number of proposals to address the rise in bad debt, Ofwat said the retailers will bear 25% of bad debt costs where these are more than 2% of non-household revenue, and can pass the rest to non-household customers.
Environmentecowatch.com

New Report Reveals Top Retail Shipping Polluters

The coronavirus pandemic has left U.S. customers ever more reliant on retail goods shipped around the world to their doorsteps, but what does all of this fossil-fuel-fueled transportation cost the environment?. In a new report released Tuesday, nonprofits Pacific Environment and Stand.earth have uncovered the 15 retail giants that contribute...
Environmentwashingtonnewsday.com

‘Deathly stench’ emanating from a contaminated pond

‘Deathly stench’ emanating from a contaminated pond. After a lake in a business park was polluted, birds and fish were discovered dead. On Friday (July 23), RSPCA officials were called to Kins Business Park in Prescot after a passer-by discovered a number of animals dead. Officers spoke with residents who...
Indiana Statewbaa.org

EPA Considers Controlling PFAS, 60+ Other Pollutants In Drinking Water

The federal Environmental Protection Agency is considering making rules for more than 60 different contaminants in drinking water that aren’t regulated right now. That includes PFAS, a group of chemicals found in everything from nonstick pans to stain resistant carpets. They’ve also been found in firefighting foams that polluted the groundwater at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo and other military bases around the country.
TrafficSunderland Echo

Motorway speed limits cut to 60mph in bid to tackle pollution

The speed limit on some sections of motorway is being cut to 60mph in a bid to tackle illegal levels of pollution. Highways England (HE) has said it will introduce temporary lower limits on at least nine stretches of motorway as part of a wider monitoring programme that takes in 101 roads.
Energy Industrywateronline.com

EPA Announces Intent To Bolster Limits On Water Pollution From Power Plants

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is initiating a rulemaking process to strengthen certain wastewater pollution discharge limits for coal power plants that use steam to generate electricity. EPA is committed to ensuring that our nation’s vital water resources are healthy and support safe drinking water, recreation activities, agriculture, industry, and vibrant communities.
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Improperly discarded PPE now polluting water of Inner Harbor

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic isn't limited to human health alone. It's dramatically increased the use of certain types of plastic products, notably masks and much more. Remember when personal protective equipment was hard to come by? Now that equipment once searched so desperately for is an environmental hazard.
AgricultureBBC

Welsh water pollution rules face court challenge

Rules aimed at tackling river pollution in Wales will be challenged in the High Court by a farmers' union. NFU Cymru has won the right to ask a judge to intervene. It will argue the way the Welsh government handled the all-Wales nitrate vulnerable zone (NVZ) was unlawful. Ministers say...
Big Sky, MTNBCMontana

Organizations challenge state over water pollution permit

HELENA, Mont. — Environmental groups are challenging the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for permitting wastewater disposal into the groundwater in a new Big Sky development. The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and Montana Environmental Information Center filed a complaint Friday over the department's decision to approve a groundwater pollution permit for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy