The Chicago Blackhawks need to acquire one of these 3 defensemen
Any of these three defensemen would be a good fit for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in a surprising position for the majority of the 2020-21 NHL season in that, despite a rebuild, they managed to contend in a heavily stacked Central Division. With their younger core garnering more experience and confidence, it seems that the Hawks are just one piece shy of a return to the postseason and it can come in a trade this offseason to address a dire need for a No. 1 defenseman.puckprose.com
Comments / 0