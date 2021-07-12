Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Chicago Blackhawks need to acquire one of these 3 defensemen

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny of these three defensemen would be a good fit for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in a surprising position for the majority of the 2020-21 NHL season in that, despite a rebuild, they managed to contend in a heavily stacked Central Division. With their younger core garnering more experience and confidence, it seems that the Hawks are just one piece shy of a return to the postseason and it can come in a trade this offseason to address a dire need for a No. 1 defenseman.

puckprose.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

116K+
Followers
308K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Tyson Barrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#Central Division#Norris Trophy#The Edmonton Oilers#Free Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLletsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Marc-Andre Fleury Threatening To Retire.

We had a bit of shocker this morning as the Vegas Golden Knights traded goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. Apparently Blackhawks' fans weren't the only one shocked as Fleury seems to be pretty shocked as well. Reports indicate that Fleury was not asked about the trade and actually...
NHLtheScore

Fleury dealt to Blackhawks, reportedly doesn't want to move family

Marc-Andre Fleury may not suit up for his new team. The Vegas Golden Knights dealt the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, the clubs announced Tuesday. However, Fleury was "totally shocked" by the deal, a source told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. A second source...
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: The Arizona Coyotes might have a goalie for Chicago

Darcy Kuemper, Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Arizona Coyotes might have a couple of goalies that could interest the Chicago Blackhawks. The Chicago Blackhawks roster is starting to take shape. With the additions of Seth and Caleb Jones, the defense is taking steps forward, now...
NHLChicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade for Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-André Fleury and acquire center Tyler Johnson from the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Chicago Blackhawks’ reverse rebuild continued Tuesday with the acquisitions of 36-year-old goaltender Marc-André Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights and center Tyler Johnson from the Tampa Bay Lightning. In acquiring Johnson and a 2023 second-round pick from the Bolts, the Hawks gave up the rights to defenseman Brent Seabrook,...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Marc-Andre Fleury trade is incredible news

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the nicest human beings in the history of the National Hockey League. He is also one of the greatest goalies in the history of the NHL as well. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and has had a tremendous amount of success with the Vegas Golden Knights as well. In 2020-21, he was so good that he won the Vezina Trophy and now he is on his way to the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Predicting Seattle Kraken protected list

The Chicago Blackhawks, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, are preparing to submit their protected list to the Seattle Kraken ahead of the 2021 Expansion Draft. Each team can submit a list of either seven forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie, or eight skaters and a goalie. It is an interesting conversation for the Blackhawks because some hard decisions are needed.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks News: Team Reportedly Not Interested In One Prospect

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 23: Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is interviewed during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Current news of the Blackhawks has more to do with the team’s past, rather than its...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Are the Chicago Blackhawks ready to move on from Nikita Zadorov?

The offseason is in full swing, and some of the activity from around the league has raised some eyebrows. Carey Price waived his NMC so Montreal could expose him in the expansion draft. That’s huge news. So was Chicago trading Duncan Keith to Edmonton. For Blackhawks fans, that was a seismic deal, but Keith wasn’t the only Chicago blueliner discussed among the frenzy.
NHLbleachernation.com

All The Trades, NHL Craziness, The Unprotected, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

You never know what you might miss when you leave your phone at home to go lazy river rafting in Texas. Apparently, you can miss ALL THE THINGS. Hello from the Austin, Texas airport, where I write today’s bullets. I’m heading home and I would like to think that Texas and I both enjoyed our time with each other. But I am ready to be home and take half the voice I have left with me.
NHLFrankfort Times

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones is now with the Chicago Blackhawks and could become the organization's cornerstone on the blue line. Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks make two great free-agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks Draft: 1 player is perfect for them

We finally made it to the 2021 NHL Draft. It is a lot later this year than we are used to seeing but it has finally arrived. The Chicago Blackhawks have the 12th overall pick. They are, however, going to take the 11th player due to the fact that the Arizona Coyotes have forfeited their pick. That isn’t the best pick to have in the draft because they weren’t bad enough to be in the lottery and they weren’t good enough to be in the playoffs.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Forward Jujhar Khaira signs two-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks

The frenzied first day of NHL free agency has arrived, and the Blackhawks have added a big-bodied forward to their roster. Amidst a flurry of other moves, the Blackhawks have signed free agent left winger Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $975,000. The 26-year-old had entered the open market for the first time after coming off of a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he has spent his entire career so far.
NHLbleachernation.com

BEHOLD! The Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Schedule is Here

After revealing the 2021-22 NHL schedule on ESPN this evening, we finally have the full, 82-game schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks next season. Behold! The full schedule, via Charlie Roumeliotis:. Some key dates to keep circled on your calendar:. • October 13th – Season opening game against the Colorado Avalanche...
NHLNHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Seth Jones, Two Picks from Columbus

Chicago acquires defenseman, No. 32 overall and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Columbus in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 44 overall, a 2022 first-round pick and Adam Boqvist. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).
NHLthe-rink.com

TRADE ANALYSIS: Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, gamble on the ‘proven’ vs. ‘possible’

For the last few hours, I have been digesting the trade for Seth Jones, what was given up, the contract extension and oh boy, where do the Chicago Blackhawks go from here?. On Friday, in their first blockbuster trade in some time, the Blackhawks acquired Jones, a 2021 first-round pick (32nd overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, Chicago’s 2021 first-round pick (12th overall), a 2021 second-round pick (44th overall) and Chicago’s 2022 first-round pick. Chicago then signed Jones in principle to an eight-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $9.5 million.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 1 reason Duncan Keith trade could lead to more

The Chicago Blackhawks made a trade that shook the fanbase a little bit. They sent Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Caleb Jones and a draft pick. It is a really nice trade for the Hawks as Keith is going to be 38 years old in a few days and Jones has the potential to be a good NHL defenseman. Of course, losing Keith is sad because of everything that he has meant but the future of the team has to be the most important at this point.
NHLthe-rink.com

The Rink 2021 Blackhawks/Avalanche/Kraken Free Agent & Trade Tracker

The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken. The Rink will be providing player movement through free agency and trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, and Seattle Kraken. [table “” not found /]

Comments / 0

Community Policy