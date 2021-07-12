The Chicago Blackhawks need to acquire one of these 3 defensemen

We finally made it to the 2021 NHL Draft. It is a lot later this year than we are used to seeing but it has finally arrived. The Chicago Blackhawks have the 12th overall pick. They are, however, going to take the 11th player due to the fact that the Arizona Coyotes have forfeited their pick. That isn’t the best pick to have in the draft because they weren’t bad enough to be in the lottery and they weren’t good enough to be in the playoffs.