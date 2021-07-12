Where to buy Skittles All Lime? The long lost flavour is back for summer 2021

The Crab Pot has a long history in Lincoln City. To give you an idea of how long, it has been serving the community from their location since the early 1930s. While it has had a string of bad luck and unfortunately burned down about 7 years ago, owner Allen Black worked hard to bring it back to life so he could serve his loyal customers once again. His goal in continuing the long legacy of this market is alive and well. He opened his windows and is ready to serve you the quality seafood you remember. Dungeness crab, salmon, halibut, shrimp, you name it, the Crab Pot likely has it. He’s even serving homemade cocktail sauce and will whip you up a crab cocktail to enjoy on the spot. His case also includes packaged goodies like candied salmon and various beverages.