Police say concert shooting in Pueblo stems from gangs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A concert at a southside Pueblo bar turned violent late Saturday sending two individuals to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pueblo Police, the incident was gang-related.

The shooting occurred at the Brass Saddle on the 1700 block of West Pueblo Boulevard not far from I-25.

"Just prior to midnight on Saturday. They had a concert at the brass saddle," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department. "During that event, they had some conflicting gangs.”

As a result, two individuals were shot. One in the leg, while the other was shot in the foot. Police say both were transported to the hospital. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries. Investigators say it is unclear if either person who sustained gunshot wounds are suspected shooters in the incident.

“We have several leads right now that we are following up on that are really promising. Hopefully, we'll have some kind of announcement,” said Sgt. Ortega.

Pueblo Police have not named a suspect or persons of interest in this case at this time.

