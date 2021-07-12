Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pueblo, CO

Police say concert shooting in Pueblo stems from gangs

By Dan Beedie
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11n9dZ_0aurf4mU00

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A concert at a southside Pueblo bar turned violent late Saturday sending two individuals to the hospital with gunshot wounds. According to Pueblo Police, the incident was gang-related.

The shooting occurred at the Brass Saddle on the 1700 block of West Pueblo Boulevard not far from I-25.

"Just prior to midnight on Saturday. They had a concert at the brass saddle," said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department. "During that event, they had some conflicting gangs.”

As a result, two individuals were shot. One in the leg, while the other was shot in the foot. Police say both were transported to the hospital. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries. Investigators say it is unclear if either person who sustained gunshot wounds are suspected shooters in the incident.

“We have several leads right now that we are following up on that are really promising. Hopefully, we'll have some kind of announcement,” said Sgt. Ortega.

Pueblo Police have not named a suspect or persons of interest in this case at this time.

The post Police say concert shooting in Pueblo stems from gangs appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 7

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
974
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Pueblo Police#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Police looking for person in connection with shooting south of Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say they need help identifying a person in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month south of the Pueblo Mall. The shooting happened on July 17 near 29th Street in Pueblo. One person was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. According to the Pueblo The post Police looking for person in connection with shooting south of Pueblo Mall appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police, SWAT arrest suspect for suspicion of murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police and SWAT officers were called to an area near Craig and 11th Streets for a barricaded person inside their vehicle Thursday morning, and police say the person is a suspect in a homicide earlier this week. According to an update from Pueblo Police's spokesperson, the suspect is wanted in The post Pueblo Police, SWAT arrest suspect for suspicion of murder appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested for vandalism at Manitou Springs cemetery says he was “showing off”

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After more than 50 monuments and gravesites were vandalized at a Manitou Springs cemetery, police say they've arrested a suspect. According to an update from the Manitou Springs Police Department, Landon Wayne Johnston was arrested in early July, but the arrest wasn't announced until Thursday. Johnston is accused of toppling The post Suspect arrested for vandalism at Manitou Springs cemetery says he was “showing off” appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT called to home near downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police and SWAT officers were called to an area near Craig and 11th Streets for an incident Thursday. No other details have been made available. We're working on getting more information. Check back for updates. The post SWAT called to home near downtown Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff ID’s man found dead at Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the man found dead at a park. On June 24 at 6:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead. At the scene, deputies found a man dead. He was later identified as 45-year-old Shawn Deckert. According to the The post El Paso County Sheriff ID’s man found dead at Stratmoor Valley Park and Trailhead appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police investigating homicide after body found in pile of trash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a pile of garbage Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, concerned neighbors called authorities after noticing a strong stench coming from a house. Neighbors described the smell as a combination of trash and a decomposing body. Police The post Pueblo police investigating homicide after body found in pile of trash appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man threatens store employees, steals knives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after robbing a convenience store Tuesday in Colorado Springs. At 2:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of a disturbance occurring at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Hancock Expressway. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect had attacked employees with a The post Colorado Springs Police: man threatens store employees, steals knives appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Bicyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was seriously hurt in a crash in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Colorado Springs Police data showed the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Boulder and Weber Streets downtown. Police said a bicyclist was riding north on Boulder Street when they went into the The post Bicyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso Sheriff: missing 82-year-old woman found deceased near home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office called off the search for an 82-year-old woman after she was found deceased close to her home. Francis Vialpando was last seen alive at 4 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff's office reported her missing, saying she had a cognitive impairment. Initially, the sheriff's The post El Paso Sheriff: missing 82-year-old woman found deceased near home appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in crash near intersection of Vollmer Road in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash involving a truck and a pickup truck blocked an intersection of Vollmer Road in Black Forest Thursday afternoon, and Colorado State Patrol says one person died. Colorado State Patrol confirmed the crash happened around 1:08 p.m. near Vollmer and Burgess roads. Multiple ambulances and at least one The post 1 killed in crash near intersection of Vollmer Road in Black Forest appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Active investigation in Pueblo off City Center Drive

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an active scene in Pueblo near Fountain Creek Tuesday afternoon. Several officers are at 320 E. City Center Dr. Police blocked off Chester Ave. at City Center Dr. Heavy police presence here in Pueblo on the corner of Chester Ave and City Center Dr. No confirmation yet on The post Active investigation in Pueblo off City Center Drive appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police connects with kids and teens through sports

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department said the climate surrounding police noticeably shifted after the 2020 death of George Floyd. “When we show up and a kid doesn’t feel comfortable around us, for whatever reason, maybe something they've seen on tv, that affects us," said Adam Menter, Community Relations Officer with The post Colorado Springs Police connects with kids and teens through sports appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Shots fired in business parking lot on Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People in two vehicles shot at each other in a business parking lot early Sunday morning at around 2:30 a.m. in Colorado Springs. Officers heard the gunshots from a nearby business in the area of 2100 Academy Place, just South of Palmer Park in East Colorado Springs. There was obvious The post Shots fired in business parking lot on Academy Boulevard appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rollover crash blocks Cimarron near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two cars were left side-by-side on their sides after a crash that blocked Cimarron Street Monday morning in Colorado Springs. The crash happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection at Wahsatch Ave. It's not clear what led to the crash at this time. You can keep updated on traffic conditions The post Rollover crash blocks Cimarron near downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Falcon, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Small plane crash near southeast Falcon

EL PASO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- A small plane crash was reported southeast of Falcon Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the 5800 block of McCandlish Road after a pilot reported an engine failure. The plane hit a few fences while crashing. Otherwise, there was no property damage and the plane itself suffered minimal damage. There The post Small plane crash near southeast Falcon appeared first on KRDO.
Security-widefield, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody following a standoff in Security-Widefield. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving, a standoff between deputies and the suspect began. The standoff happened on Cornell Street, according to the sheriff's office. Neighbors were urged to The post Suspect in custody following standoff in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two men hurt in stabbing near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two men were hurt in a stabbing near the Citadel Mall Wednesday night. Colorado Springs police went to the mall around 9:30 Wednesday for reports of the stabbing. Officers said two men who knew each other got into an argument that turned physical. Both suffered serious stab wounds and were The post Two men hurt in stabbing near Citadel Mall appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects escape after allegedly punching UPS driver and stealing packages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery involving a UPS driver Friday afternoon near the area of Nevada Lane and Adventure Way in Falcon. The sheriff's office says the driver called in around 1:30 p.m. on Friday to report that two men with a knife had punched him The post Suspects escape after allegedly punching UPS driver and stealing packages appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews battle structure fire in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police shut down a portion of 30th Street Friday night while fire crews battle a structure fire. At 8:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced crews were on the scene of a working fire on Pikes Peake Avenue. At the scene, Engine 5 reported heavy fire coming The post Crews battle structure fire in Old Colorado City appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews investigating Old Colorado City fires as intentional

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators are looking into two fires at Old Colorado City businesses as intentionally set early Thursday. CSFD tweeted just before midnight they were called to a business West Colorado Avenue where crews found smoke coming from inside. They got the fire out within a few minutes. About an hour later, The post Crews investigating Old Colorado City fires as intentional appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 7

Community Policy