Students at Western North Carolina Nature Center camp become junior river keepers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer campers at the Western North Carolina Nature Center have been learning about the importance of clean water for humans and wildlife.

They're taking part in a river study, checking to see how healthy the water is for different types of animals that call it home.

"They're also finding invertebrates and small insects and fish and things like that just a chance to get out in nature and have a positive experience," curator of education Eli Strull said.

"I've seen lots and lot of minnows, a crawfish, a baby crawfish, actually," said Adeline, who loves nature.

"I'm learning all about amphibians and reptiles and turtles," camper Winnie said.

The outdoor adventure was conducted on the Swannanoa River in Asheville and is part of the center's Retiles and Amphibians Camp.