Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

National gas prices may see a decrease in the coming weeks

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TygUc_0aurf0Fa00

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. has risen to $3.13 according to AAA – a steep increase from a year ago when gas cost just $2.18 a gallon.

Experts say while prices may be steep now, there’s hope ahead for Pennsylvanians' wallets when it comes to your energy costs.

Mike Butler, Mid-Atlantic Director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), said that for many, it's not just about gas prices - it's all energy bills.

"The most noticeable one that people feel every day is the gas prices – when you go to fill up the tank of your truck or car, but from your food prices to your utility bills, as energy prices go up you feel it across the board.”

The CEA is the leading consumer advocate for energy to support America's environmentally sustainable energy future.

While the cost to fill-up is high, Butler says there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Initial skyrocketing crude oil prices have drastically slowed down which may lead to a steadying of gas prices.

“In general, I think people are slightly optimistic that this is going to mean that, in the next 30 days, we see a reduction in prices...it’s a little bit of a wait and see, but as production ramps up, prices should come down.”

Butler says for low income families, the price decreases cant come soon enough.

“You know, energy prices are not costs they can easily maneuver around... lights need to come on, you’ve got to be able to get to work, you can’t dodge those costs – and the only way to do that is to continue to ramp up our domestic energy production and capabilities.”

Butler says for the state as a whole, to keep costs low, the focus needs to be on continuing to grow the energy sector in both sustainable and domestic interests.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX43 NEWS APP HERE.

Comments / 2

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Sustainable Energy#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa#Pennsylvanians#Cea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficthewestsidegazette.com

Relief Coming For Gas Prices, But Be Patient

Retail gasoline prices may be on their way down in the United States as demand tapers off, but don’t expect prices to fall as fast as the price of oil, analysts told Zenger. A weekend decision by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, to allow for another 400,000 barrels of oil on the market took a toll on already-bruised crude oil prices.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

GasBuddy: Expect Gas Prices to Fall in Coming Days

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are expected to go down in the coming days. That’s due, in part, to OPEC coming to an agreement on oil production over the weekend and a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country. “OPEC’s plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022,...
Trafficwtyefm.com

We Could See a Break in Gas Prices Soon

(Undated) – While gas prices remain high, we could be in for a bit of a break soon. According to GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, while the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under last week’s 2021 peak. DeHaan says without additional crude oil supply coming online, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption over the July 4 holiday. He says while the jury is still out, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline. The current statewide average here in Illinois is $3.27 a gallon. It’s $3.19 in Indiana.
Idaho Stateclearwatertribune.com

Idaho gas prices for the week of July 14, 2021

Road trip season is off and running, taking gas prices along for the ride. According to AAA, today’s price to fill up in Idaho is $3.58, which is nine cents more than a week ago and 30 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.15, which is two cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago.
Wyoming StatePowell Tribune

Wyoming gas prices up another 9 cents in past week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices rose 9 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in the state. Gas prices in Wyoming stood 26 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.27 per...
Texas StatePort Arthur News

Texas gas prices rise slightly over week; see what’s predicted next

Gas prices across the country have been a bit sideways in the last week with a mixed bag of decreases and increases, but overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for...
TrafficTroy Messenger

Summer gas prices may remain close to $3 mark

It may be a long, cruel summer at the gas pumps moving toward the dog days of summer. The current national average for a price of regular gasoline has risen to $3.17 per gallon. That’ an increase of 13-cents per gallon since the Memorial Day weekend and 98-cents more than one year ago to date.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Why are South Dakota Gas Prices Climbing as National Average Drops?

As we pass through the heat of summer, quite literally this week, that price of filling up your car is still going up, despite changes elsewhere. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota currently sits at $3.10 per gallon. That's up less than one cent that a week ago, but more than a dime higher over the last month when the price was just $2.99. One year ago the average price was a meager $2.15 per gallon.
Niles, OHWFMJ.com

Northeast Ohio gas prices fall slightly, lower than national average

As demand for gasoline hits record levels across the nation, gas prices in Northeast Ohio are slightly lower than last week and below the national average. The average gas price per gallon in Northeast Ohio this week is $2.964, down 3.1 cents over the previous week. The price per gallon...
Austin, TXaudacy.com

Gas Watch: Austin-area pump prices up again this week

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Despite a small drop in demand, gas prices continued their upward motion this week, according to the latest AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel across the Austin-San Marcos metro area is $2.82 this week, up three cents from last week and 90 cents higher than a year ago.
Trafficthecoastlandtimes.com

Weekly gas price update for North Carolina

North Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, July 19, 2021, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Gas prices in North Carolina are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Massachusetts gas prices remain the same over last week

(WWLP) – The average gas price remained the same this week in Massachusetts compared to the week before averaging at $3.02 per gallon. The price Monday is 7 cents higher than a month ago, and 89 cents higher than July of 2020 according to a study by AAA. Massachusetts gas prices are roughly 15 cents lower than the national average.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia gas prices up slightly over past week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia gas prices have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 4.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...

Comments / 2

Community Policy