Electronic Dance Music Echocardiography shows us what the future holds for electronic dance music. With new gear and software being introduced, along with new music artists stepping up to the microphone, there is a marked shift in the quality of what we hear and feel. In the past, a song may have been pleasing on the ears, but not so fresh or exciting that it would be a great single. But now, a song can easily reach the top of the charts, as well as to several other various chart positions all around the world. This makes the music much more popular, yet it’s also easier to recognize and distinguish between the good songs and bad songs in electronic dance music euphoria.